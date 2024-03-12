Krim

0 debutants, 3 former champions, and 6,261 goals

EHF / Björn Pazen
12 March 2024, 11:00

The EHF Champions League Women is ready for the knockout phase, starting with the play-offs featuring the teams that finished between third and sixth position in their respective groups. Here are interesting facts and figures of the 2023/24 season after the group phase.

0 duels between teams from the same country take place in the play-offs.

0 teams finished the group phase unbeaten; group A winners Györ had the lowest number of defeats, two; Odense in group A, and Metz, Esbjerg, and Ikast in group B all lost three matches.

0 EHF Champions League debutants are among the 12 teams left in the competition.

1 player still in the competition can win her eighth CL trophy: Katrine Lunde (Vipers); Nora Mørk (Esbjerg) and Jana Knedlikova (Vipers) both aim for their seventh title.

1 group match ended with a margin of more than 20 goals, when Odense won 44:20 at Sävehof.

1 former CL winner didn’t advance from the group phase: Buducnost, champions in 2012 and 2015.

1 more draw is needed this season – for the semi-finals; the pairings for the quarter-finals are decided by the final standings of the group phase.

2 teams from the same country played at the EHF FINAL4 for the first time in 2023: FTC and Györ.

2 teams have successfully defended their title at the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest (since 2014): Györ, who it three times in a row in 2017-19, and Vipers, who managed the same feat in 2020-23.

2 nations are, for the first time, represented by three teams each in the knockout phase: Denmark (Odense, Esbjerg, and Ikast) and Hungary (Györ, DVSC, and FTC).

2 teams – Sävehof and Lubin – both finished the group phase on zero points; last season this happened to one team: Most.

2 former CL winners meet in the play-offs: Krim (2001, 2003) and CSM (2016).

2 recent CL finalists duel in the play-offs: Brest (2021) and FTC (2023).

2 players have scored more than 1,100 goals in CL history – and they will meet in the play-offs: Krim’s Jovanka Radicevic and CSM’s Cristina Neagu.

2 group matches were attended by 5,000 fans or more, both in Györ (against Odense and CSM).

2 duels between teams from the same country are possible in the quarter-finals: if DVSC beat Vipers in the play-offs, they will meet fellow Hungarian side Györ; and Ikast must beat Bietigheim to set up an all-Danish quarter-final against Odense.

3 former CL winners appear in the play-offs: defending champions Vipers, Krim, and CSM.

3 teams from last season’s play-offs are in the same stage again this season: FTC, Brest, and Krim.

4 teams skip the play-offs and advance to the quarter-finals directly: Györ and Odense from group A, and Metz and Esbjerg from group B; last season, Györ and Metz also went straight to the quarter-finals after the group phase, alongside Vipers and CSM.

4 out of 4 teams from last season’s EHF FINAL4 are still part of the competition this season: Vipers, FTC, Györ, and Esbjerg.

4 clubs from 4 countries have won the nine EHF FINAL4 events so far: Györ from Hungary (four titles), Vipers from Norway (three), Buducnost from Montenegro, and CSM from Romania (both one).

4 (former) IHF World Players of the Year, combining eight awards, are part of the knockout phase: CSM’s Cristina Neagu, FTC’s Andrea Lekic, and Györ’s Stine Oftedal and Sandra Toft.

4 (former) CL winners are still in the race for the 2023/24 title: Vipers, Györ, CSM, and Krim: only one team that lifted the trophy at one of the EHF FINAL4 events (since 2014) is missing: Buducnost.

5 of the 112 group matches ended with 45 or less goals scored by both teams.

7 of 112 group matches ended in a draw: four in group A, three in group B; last season’s group phase also included seven draws in total.

7 different countries are represented by the 12 teams in the knockout phase: Denmark, Hungary (three teams each), France (two), Germany, Norway, Romania, and Slovenia (one each).

8 of the 12 teams in the knockout phase have played at the EHF FINAL4 in the past: Brest, CSM, Esbjerg, FTC, Györ, Ikast (Midtjylland), Metz, Vipers.

9 of the 112 matches in the group phase ended with more than 70 goals scored, the same number as last season.

9 of the 12 teams from the 2022/23 knockout phase are still in the competition this season: Vipers, FTC, Györ, Esbjerg, CSM, Odense, Krim, Brest, and Metz; new are Ikast, DVSC, and Bietigheim, who replace Rapid, Storhamar, and Buducnost.

11 nations are represented by all CL winners since 1994: Denmark, Hungary (both six titles), Austria, Norway (four each), Montenegro, Slovenia (two each), Croatia, North Macedonia, Romania, Russia, and Spain (one each).

11 matches was the longest winning streak by a team in the group phase: Györ, won won their first 11 games but then earned just one more point from their last three.

13 different clubs played at the nine EHF FINAL4 events so far: Györ (seven times), Vardar (five), Buducnost, Vipers (four each), CSM, Metz (three each), Esbjerg, Rostov (two each), Brest, CSKA, FTC, Larvik, Midtjylland, and Volgograd (one each).

23 was the highest amount of points earned by a team in the group phase: Györ; Metz and Esbjerg both finished on 22, Odense and Ikast on 21.

24 goals was the biggest winning margin by far in a group phase match, when Odense won 44:20 at Sävehof; next in line was 19 goals, when Györ beat Sävehof 39:20.

36 group matches were attended by 3,000 or more fans – 10 matches more than last season.

40 was the lowest number of goals scored in a match during the group phase, when Brest and Buducnost drew 20:20; next in line was 43 goals, when FTC won 23:20 at Rapid.

42 goals was the biggest aggregate margin of the matches between two teams in the group phase, when Odense beat Sävehof 44:20 and 40:22.

44 was the highest number of goals scored by a team in one match, when Odense beat Sävehof 44:20, and CSM beat Buducnost 44:26, both in group A.

46 group matches ended with a margin of 10 or more goals, 17 more matches than last season.

48 of the 112 matches in the group phase were won by the visiting team; this happened 25 times in group A, and 23 times in group B; last season, 43 matches ended with a win for the away team.

55.90 goals on average were scored in the 112 matches in the group phase; last season, the average in the group phase was 1.34 higher.

57 of the 112 matches in the group phase were won by the home team (four less than last season): 30 matches in group A, 27 in group B.

75 was the highest number of goals scored in a group phase match, this happened both at Metz vs Ikast (36:39) and Vipers vs Esbjerg (37:38).

89 goals give Sarah Bouktit from Metz the lead in the CL top scorers list after the group phase; next are Ikast’s Markéta Jeřábková (88), Vipers’ Anna Vyakhireva (86), and Brest’s Valeriia Maslova (85).

+102 made Odense the team with the best goal difference in the group phase, well ahead of Györ (+75) and Vipers (+68).

356 goals conceded made Györ the team with the strongest defence in the group phase.

476 goals scored made Ikast the most productive team in the group phase.

6,261 goals were scored in the group phase: 3,167 in group A, and 3,094 in group B; last season the group phase featured 6,354 goals.

Photos © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff, Răzvan Păsărică/CSM Bucuresti, Aniko Kovacs/Györi Audi ETO KC, HAMISTOLEN.DK/Ikast Handbold

