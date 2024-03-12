0 debutants, 3 former champions, and 6,261 goals

2 group matches were attended by 5,000 fans or more, both in Györ (against Odense and CSM).
2 duels between teams from the same country are possible in the quarter-finals: if DVSC beat Vipers in the play-offs, they will meet fellow Hungarian side Györ; and Ikast must beat Bietigheim to set up an all-Danish quarter-final against Odense.
3 former CL winners appear in the play-offs: defending champions Vipers, Krim, and CSM.
3 teams from last season’s play-offs are in the same stage again this season: FTC, Brest, and Krim.
4 teams skip the play-offs and advance to the quarter-finals directly: Györ and Odense from group A, and Metz and Esbjerg from group B; last season, Györ and Metz also went straight to the quarter-finals after the group phase, alongside Vipers and CSM.
4 out of 4 teams from last season’s EHF FINAL4 are still part of the competition this season: Vipers, FTC, Györ, and Esbjerg.
4 clubs from 4 countries have won the nine EHF FINAL4 events so far: Györ from Hungary (four titles), Vipers from Norway (three), Buducnost from Montenegro, and CSM from Romania (both one).
4 (former) IHF World Players of the Year, combining eight awards, are part of the knockout phase: CSM’s Cristina Neagu, FTC’s Andrea Lekic, and Györ’s Stine Oftedal and Sandra Toft.
4 (former) CL winners are still in the race for the 2023/24 title: Vipers, Györ, CSM, and Krim: only one team that lifted the trophy at one of the EHF FINAL4 events (since 2014) is missing: Buducnost.
5 of the 112 group matches ended with 45 or less goals scored by both teams.
7 of 112 group matches ended in a draw: four in group A, three in group B; last season’s group phase also included seven draws in total.
7 different countries are represented by the 12 teams in the knockout phase: Denmark, Hungary (three teams each), France (two), Germany, Norway, Romania, and Slovenia (one each).
8 of the 12 teams in the knockout phase have played at the EHF FINAL4 in the past: Brest, CSM, Esbjerg, FTC, Györ, Ikast (Midtjylland), Metz, Vipers.
9 of the 112 matches in the group phase ended with more than 70 goals scored, the same number as last season.
9 of the 12 teams from the 2022/23 knockout phase are still in the competition this season: Vipers, FTC, Györ, Esbjerg, CSM, Odense, Krim, Brest, and Metz; new are Ikast, DVSC, and Bietigheim, who replace Rapid, Storhamar, and Buducnost.
11 nations are represented by all CL winners since 1994: Denmark, Hungary (both six titles), Austria, Norway (four each), Montenegro, Slovenia (two each), Croatia, North Macedonia, Romania, Russia, and Spain (one each).
11 matches was the longest winning streak by a team in the group phase: Györ, won won their first 11 games but then earned just one more point from their last three.