0 debutants, 3 former champions, and 6,261 goals

0 duels between teams from the same country take place in the play-offs.

0 teams finished the group phase unbeaten; group A winners Györ had the lowest number of defeats, two; Odense in group A, and Metz, Esbjerg, and Ikast in group B all lost three matches.

0 EHF Champions League debutants are among the 12 teams left in the competition.

1 player still in the competition can win her eighth CL trophy: Katrine Lunde (Vipers); Nora Mørk (Esbjerg) and Jana Knedlikova (Vipers) both aim for their seventh title.

1 group match ended with a margin of more than 20 goals, when Odense won 44:20 at Sävehof.

1 former CL winner didn’t advance from the group phase: Buducnost, champions in 2012 and 2015.

1 more draw is needed this season – for the semi-finals; the pairings for the quarter-finals are decided by the final standings of the group phase.

2 teams from the same country played at the EHF FINAL4 for the first time in 2023: FTC and Györ.

2 teams have successfully defended their title at the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest (since 2014): Györ, who it three times in a row in 2017-19, and Vipers, who managed the same feat in 2020-23.

2 nations are, for the first time, represented by three teams each in the knockout phase: Denmark (Odense, Esbjerg, and Ikast) and Hungary (Györ, DVSC, and FTC).

2 teams – Sävehof and Lubin – both finished the group phase on zero points; last season this happened to one team: Most.

2 former CL winners meet in the play-offs: Krim (2001, 2003) and CSM (2016).

2 recent CL finalists duel in the play-offs: Brest (2021) and FTC (2023).

2 players have scored more than 1,100 goals in CL history – and they will meet in the play-offs: Krim’s Jovanka Radicevic and CSM’s Cristina Neagu.