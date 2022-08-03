Youth World Championship enters decisive week

All four main round groups have a similar line-up, with three teams from Europe and one from elsewhere. The 16 nations have come through the preliminary round, which started with 32 teams last Saturday.

The main round runs from Wednesday through Friday, followed by the quarter-finals on Sunday, the semi-finals on Monday, and the medal matches on Wednesday (10 August).

out of the 20 European starters, 12 teams have made it to the main round

among the eight European teams out of the race for gold are Spain, who stumbled in a tough group containing Hungary and France, and Czech Republic, who were kept out of the main round by Brazil based on goal difference

six teams have come through the preliminary round with three straight wins: hosts North Macedonia, Denmark, Egypt, South Korea, Norway, and Hungary

Croatia scored the most goals in the preliminary round – 116, which included a noteworthy 54:36 victory over India

the line-up for the main round:

- group I: North Macedonia (2 points), Iceland (2), Sweden (0), Iran (0)

- group II: Denmark (2), Egypt (2), Croatia (0), Portugal (0)

- group III: South Korea (2), Netherlands (1), Romania (1), Germany (0)

- group IV: Norway (2), Hungary (2), France (0), Brazil (0)

record three-time champions Russia had won the last two editions of the Women's Youth World Championship in 2016 and 2018, but were excluded from the 2022 edition

All matches are played in three venues in Skopje and are streamed live on the YouTube channel of the IHF, though geo-restrictions may apply in certain countries.

