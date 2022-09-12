0 debutants, 4 top scorers, 11 nations, 30th anniversary

0 debutants are among the 16 teams.

1 new title sponsor has become partner of the competition, which is called the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23, culminating in the TruckScout EHF FINAL4 2023.

1 team has finally managed to win the EHF FINAL4 in back-to-back years: Barça won the title in 2021 after beating Aalborg in the final, and again in 2022 after defeating Kielce in a penalty shootout.

1 former player and current coach has won the EHF FINAL4 in both capacities: Filip Jicha, as Kiel player in 2010 and 2012, and as Kiel coach in 2020.

1 more draw will be needed in the rest of the season: for the semi-final pairings at the TruckScout EHF FINAL4 2023 on 17/18 June; the play-offs and quarter-finals will be determined based on the group phase standings.

2 EHF FINAL4 finals ended in a penalty shootout, both times with Kielce being involved: in 2016, they won against Veszprém; in 2022, they lost against Barça.

2 coaches have won the EHF Champions League with different teams: Alfred Gislason with Magdeburg (2002) and Kiel (2010 and 2012); Talant Dujshebaev with Ciudad Real (2006, 2008, 2009) and Kielce (2016).

2 teams per group – the winners and the runners-up – will directly advance to the quarter-finals.

2 Barça players won their fourth EHF Champions League title last season: Aitor Arino and Gonzalo Perez de Vargas. Three players from teams taking part in the 2022/23 group phase have won the title three times: Aron Palmarsson (Aalborg), Nikola Karabatic (PSG), and Ivan Cupic (Zagreb).

4 (former) EHF Champions League top scorers are part of the 2022/23 group phase: Kielce’s Alex Dujshebaev, Aalborg’s Mikkel Hansen, PSG’s Nikola Karabatic, and Barça’s Aleix Gomez; also, two current coaches were top scorers in the past: Kiel’s Filip Jicha and Veszprém’s Momir Ilic.

4 times only in 13 editions, the champions managed to return to the EHF FINAL4 the following season: Barça in 2012 and 2022, Kiel in 2013, and Vardar in 2018.

4 men have won the EHF Champions League as a player and a coach: Carlos Ortega, Talant Dujshebaev, Roberto Parrondo, and Filip Jicha.

4 of the 16 coaches in the 2022/23 group phase have won the EHF Champions League title as coach: Barça’s Carlos Ortega with Barça, Kielce’s Talant Dujshebaev with Ciudad Real and Kielce; Dinamo’s Xavi Pascual with Barça, and PSG’s Raul Gonzalez with Vardar.

4 throw-off times have been set for the group phase: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 18:45 and 20:45 CET/CEST.

5 of the 16 coaches have won the EHF Champions League as a player: Barça’s Carlos Ortega with Barça, Kielce’s Talant Dujshebaev with Santander, and Veszprém’s Momir Ilic, Kiel’s Filip Jicha, and Børge Lund all with Kiel.

5 nations are represented by two teams each in the 2022/23 group phase: Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, and Poland.

5 teams that did not take part in the 2021/22 group phase are back for on the starting grid for the 2022/23 season: Celje, GOG, Magdeburg, Nantes, and Plock.

5 teams in the 2022/23 group phase have combined won the trophy 17 times in the past: Barça (10 titles), Kiel (4), Magdeburg, Celje, and Kielce (1 each).

6 countries are represented by the 29 EHF Champions League winners so far: Spain (16 titles), Germany (7), France, North Macedonia (2 each), Poland, and Slovenia (1 each).

9 of 13 EHF FINAL4 winners so far are part of the 2022/23 group phase; the four teams missing are Hamburg, Flensburg, Montpellier, and Vardar.

10 titles (1995-2000, 2011, 2015, 2021, 2022) make Barça the record winners of the EHF Champions League; Kiel (2007, 2010, 2012, 2020) are next with four titles.

11 nations are represented by the 16 teams in the 2022/23 group phase; two fewer than in 2021/22.

16 times, the EHF Champions League trophy went to a team from Spain: Barça (10), Ciudad Real (3), Santander, Irun, and Portland (1 each).

16 or 18 matches long is the road to the TruckScout EHF FINAL4 2023 on 17/18 June, depending on whether the team in question has skipped the play-offs or not.

20 wins from 20 matches is the season record set by Barça in 2020/21.

29 participations (including 2022/23) make Zagreb the record holders, ahead of Veszprém (28), C elje (27), Barça (26), and Kiel (25).

132 matches are scheduled for the 2022/23 season: 112 in the group phase, eight in the play-offs, eight in the quarter-finals, four at the TruckScout EHF FINAL4 2023.

267 wins (plus 22 draws and 61 defeats) give Bar­ça the lead in the all-time EHF Champions League standings.

280 goals were scored at the EHF FINAL 4 2022, more than ever before – remarkably, three of the four matches ended in 37:35.

7,652 goals were scored in the 2021/22 season: 6,408 in the group phase; 478 in the play-offs; 486 in the quarter-finals; 280 at the EHF FINAL4.