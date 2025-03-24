Race for quarter-finals begins as Kielce host Berlin in MOTW

Four teams booked their Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 quarter-final tickets at the end of the group phase: Barça, Aalborg Håndbold, One Veszprém HC and Sporting CP. But in order to complete the line-up, four more teams will join them after the play-off confrontations.

None of the eight teams in the race for a ticket is a newcomer. While Füchse Berlin and Dinamo Bucuresti are the least experienced clubs at this stage of the competition — this season being their third — OTP Bank - PICK Szeged and Industria Kielce lead the pack with 17 and 16 previous participations, respectively.

With two teams each, France, Germany and Poland are the most represented countries, but OTP Bank - PICK Szeged have the chance to be the second Hungarian side present in the quarter-finals this season.