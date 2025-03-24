Race for quarter-finals begins as Kielce host Berlin in MOTW

EHF / Björn Pazen & Kevin Domas
24 March 2025, 11:00

Four teams booked their Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 quarter-final tickets at the end of the group phase: Barça, Aalborg Håndbold, One Veszprém HC and Sporting CP. But in order to complete the line-up, four more teams will join them after the play-off confrontations.

None of the eight teams in the race for a ticket is a newcomer. While Füchse Berlin and Dinamo Bucuresti are the least experienced clubs at this stage of the competition — this season being their third — OTP Bank - PICK Szeged and Industria Kielce lead the pack with 17 and 16 previous participations, respectively.

With two teams each, France, Germany and Poland are the most represented countries, but OTP Bank - PICK Szeged have the chance to be the second Hungarian side present in the quarter-finals this season.

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)
Wednesday 26 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Dinamo Bucuresti finished fifth in group A, with 12 points: six wins and eight losses
  • Magdeburg grabbed the fourth spot in group B and ended with 13 points: six wins, one draw and seven losses
  • this season is the third time Dinamo get out of the group phase, after reaching the Last 16 in 2019/20 and the play-offs in 2022/23
  • SC Magdeburg made it past the group phase six times in the previous participations, even winning the trophy twice, in 2002 and 2023
  • Magdeburg won the two games between both teams in the EHF Champions League history, in the group phase of the 2022/23 season (34:33, 30:28)
  • Dinamo won their domestic confrontation last week in Focsani (33:23), while Magdeburg lost the top Bundesliga clash against Berlin (33:30)

20241031 Dinamo Fucse B6 2 (1)
Magdeburg are one of the best teams in the world, but I believe that with good fans and good atmospfere in the hall we can have a positive result here in Bucharest. I am looking forward to that, we will do our job.
Vladimir Cupara
Goalkeeper, Dinamo Bucuresti
20241127 Ger Scm Barca 020
They have a very broad squad and great players. I think we can expect a very hot atmosphere. We simply have to put in a really strong performance.
Gisli Kristjansson
Centre back, SC Magdeburg

MOTW: Industria Kielce (POL) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)
Wednesday 26 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Kielce grabbed their play-offs ticket in the last round of the group phase, finishing sixth in group B with 11 points
  • Berlin, on the other hand, finished third in group A with 18 points, coming short of a direct quarter-finals seat in the last round
  • Kielce qualified for the EHF Champions League knockout phase 16 times already, and won the trophy once, in 2016
  • this season is Berlin’s third participation in the competition, with mixed results so far: a semi-final in 2012 and a Last 16 qualification in 2013
  • the two clubs played against each other twice in the history of the EHF Champions League and they each won one group phase game in the 2011/12 season
  • Berlin took the lead in the Bundesliga last weekend thanks to their win in Magdeburg (33:30), while Kielce beat Piotrków (41:28)

18092024 Hbcnantes Kielce Olejniczak (2)
We trained in good mood and you can see the concentration and self-confidence before the matches with Füchse Berlin. This team does not need to be introduced, we feel respect for them. Apart from Gidsel, there are other excellent players, we will have to tire ourselves out to advance to the next round. We will play the first match in Kielce, this can be our advantage. We are counting on our fans to carry us.
Michal Olejniczak
Left wing, Industria Kielce
20250227 EHF CL FUX PEL 22 15 10A
Kielce are a very strong team. Playing in their arena will certainly be a challenge, there's a heated atmosphere there. The fact that Kielce finished in sixth place was a surprise after seeing them before the season. But following the departure of Andreas Wolff, they had some problems in the goalkeeper position, which they tried to compensate for with the signing of Klemen Ferlin. It's a wide squad, but with the injuries it remains to be seen who can be on the pitch. We have to be ready to see what tactical ideas Talant Dujshebaev has in store.
Jaron Siewert
Head coach, Füchse Berlin
20250305 Scm Szeged 041 Eroll Popova

OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA)
Thursday 27 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Szeged grabbed the fifth spot in group B with 13 points, as they won six games, lost seven and drew once
  • Paris finished fourth in group A, with 18 points: nine wins and five losses
  • Szeged are one of the most experienced clubs in the EHF Champions League this season, as they are currently at their 23rd participation and their 18th qualification for the knockout stage
  • Paris will be playing the knockout stage of the competition for the 13th time this season in 14 participations, and previously reached the quarter-finals 11 times
  • out of the 10 games the two teams played in the EHF Champions League, Szeged won two, Paris won seven and one ended in a draw
  • both teams won their domestic confrontations last weekend: Szeged against Csurgoi (42:26) and Paris in Ivry (41:28)

M0U7686
We are excited for the game. Finally, it's the knockout round and we're confident in our ability to win. However, we know we must play two exceptional games to achieve that, as Szeged have fantastic quality within their team. We hope to secure the victory and having the second leg at home in Coubertin is definitely an advantage for us.
Jannick Green
Goalkeeper, Paris Saint-Germain Handball

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)
Thursday 27 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Plock finished sixth in group A, with 11 points and the best defence — only 366 goals conceded
  • Nantes grabbed the third spot in group B, with 17 points: seven wins, three draws and four losses
  • Plock qualified for the knockout stage for the eighth time this season, from a total of 17 participations in the competition
  • this season is the sixth time Nantes reached the knockout stage of the EHF Champions League
  • the two teams played against each other in the play-offs already in 2022/23, when Plock qualified after a penalty shootout
  • both teams won their domestic games last weekend: Plock against Kalisz (37:21) and Nantes against Dunkerque (30:21)

20250306 WISLA SPORTING 046

Photos © Roland Peka (main), Eroll Popova & Jerzy Stankowski/Orlen Wisla Plock (in-text)

2M6A7705
