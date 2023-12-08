That is why the European Handball Federation has invited high profile speakers such as EHF Champions League winners Andrea Lekic and Carlos Prieto and Folker Hellmund, Director at the European Olympic Committee EU Office, to give this topic the attention it deserves at the EHF Grassroots Convention.

See the full programme here.

The convention taking place Sunday 14 January 2024, from 9:00 until 16:00 hrs CET at the TU Munich alongside the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, is approaching its registration deadline.

Click here to register for the event.



With just 10 days left until the registration deadline, here are 10 reasons you should attend the event: