That is why the European Handball Federation has invited high profile speakers such as EHF Champions League winners Andrea Lekic and Carlos Prieto and Folker Hellmund, Director at the European Olympic Committee EU Office, to give this topic the attention it deserves at the EHF Grassroots Convention.
See the full programme here.
The convention taking place Sunday 14 January 2024, from 9:00 until 16:00 hrs CET at the TU Munich alongside the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, is approaching its registration deadline.
Click here to register for the event.
With just 10 days left until the registration deadline, here are 10 reasons you should attend the event:
- The recent 1,000 goals club member Andrea Lekic will be attending as an ambassador of the Respect Your Talent programme.
- Taking place alongside the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Munich, anyone who is attending the EHF European Championship can deepen their knowledge of the sport by popping by before or after the matches.
- Experts will deliver their expertise on the topics of grassroots handball, such as the impact of an early start, age related training methods, refereeing in the early stages, safeguarding of the youngest players, talent development etc.
- Participants will also have the opportunity to buy match tickets for the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 group C matches in the evening (65€, CAT 2), where Montenegro face Iceland, while Serbia line up against Hungary.
- Former elite player and founder of Share & Play, Carlos Prieto, will be giving a talk about inspiring children to learn by playing. With his organisation 'Share & Play', he wants to motivate the younger generations to play handball. He is on a mission: to encourage kids to be more healthy and physically active and to build better qualified athletes.
- Kids and youth are a crucial base in our handball community; therefore, it is very important to develop methods and strategies which help to promote handball and create an inclusive community for the kids.
- There will be an exhibition and networking area, where companies and organisations will present their products and services. Check out what the Handballcampus Munich or what Horst Lutz’s, the founder of the Life Kinetik, training method, has in store for the future. This area will be open during the whole event.
- It brings the whole community together - everyone involved in handball and beyond: National federations, handball clubs, schools, handball fans, children, youth, parents, people from all ages and people with physical disabilities.
- There will be over 25 insightful speakers from all parts of handball – sharing their depth experience and passion for the grassroots of handball.
- The registration fee is priced at €49, please note: The registration deadline is 18 December 2023.