The 16th such course for delegates and 17th for referees will accommodate four delegate candidates and four pairs of referee candidates.

The deadline for applications is 29 March 2024, so act quickly to secure your place.

One female referee pair and one female delegate will receive support from the EHF Women’s Handball Board by having their travel costs covered. This support will be allocated on a “first come – first served” basis

To view all the applicants’ required criteria and qualifications, the contents of the course, the fees and more, please see the document at the bottom of the page.

To apply for the course, please CLICK HERE to be taken to the application form.