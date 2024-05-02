Strength and conditioning expert to share insight in EHF Webinar

The webinar is titled "Basics of Strength and Conditioning in Handball" and will dive into integrating physical preparation into handball training. We'll explore three key themes:

Why: gain insight into the importance of strength and conditioning in handball; How: learn practical strategies for incorporating strength and conditioning into handball sessions, tailored to factors such as age group, available equipment, and athlete skill levels; What: explore the specifics of physical training, focusing on exercise selection, optimal loading, and managing training volume effectively.

Tanja Sarenac is an EHF and Respect Your Talent (RYT) Expert on strength conditioning and physical preparation of athletes. As well as sharing her insights with the best young players handball has to offer on the RYT programme, she works closely with some of today's best handball players in the world, such as Andrea Lekic, Kay Smits and Jovanka Radicevic.

As with all EHF Webinars, attendance is free of charge and there will be an opportunity to ask your questions to Tanja. The webinar is expected to last for 60 minutes.

To attend, please click here to register. A reminder, the webinar will from 16:00-17:00 CEST on Monday 13 May 2024. If you are not able to attend the live webinar but would like to hear the discussion, please register nonetheless, as you will be sent a recording of the webinar shortly after its conclusion.

For information on all upcoming webinars, please follow this link.