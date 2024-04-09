Referee mistreatment in focus in next EHF Webinar

On Friday 12 April, we will be joined by Dr Tom Webb, Associate Professor at Coventry University's Centre for Business in Society (CBiS) and Faculty of Business and Law, who specialises in abuse and aggression towards sports officials and the mental health of sports officials.

The webinar will focus on the issue of referee and sports official abuse. Specifically, attention will be paid to our understanding of the issue of referee abuse, the extent of abuse towards officials around the world and across sports and how we can understand and challenge some of these issues and behaviours.

Finally, the webinar will consider how we might address some of the issues identified and consider moving towards potential solutions.

The webinar will begin at 12:00 CEST and is expected to last until 13:15 CEST. As with all EHF Webinars, it is free to attend and you will have an opportunity to put your questions to our speaker.

The webinar will begin at 12:00 CEST and is expected to last until 13:15 CEST. As with all EHF Webinars, it is free to attend and you will have an opportunity to put your questions to our speaker.

EHF Webinars have covered a wide variety of topics, from nutrition to youth coaching to merchandising and much more. If you would like to request a topic for a future webinar, please click here.