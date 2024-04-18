20230526

EHF Webinar to discuss benefits of beach handball

18 April 2024, 09:30

The next EHF Webinar puts the spotlights on beach handball, as EHF Beach Handball Commission Chairwoman Gabriella Horvath takes a look at how competing in the popular game on the sandy courts can contribute to playing indoor handball. The free-of-charge webinar takes place on Monday (22 April) at 15:00 CEST.

Once regarded just a game for fun with friends, beach handball has long developed into a highly competitive sport. The upcoming EHF Webinar on Monday takes a closer look at beach handball and discusses how playing beach handball can be beneficial to the indoor game.

Speaker is Gabriella Horvath, the EHF Beach Handball Commission Chairwoman. In the hour-long webinar moderated by Marco Trespidi, responsible for game design and coaching in the EHF Beach Handball Commission, Horvath looks for answers to some of the narratives and questions surrounding beach handball:

  • Can beach handball help an indoor player’s development? If so, in what fields?
  • Why is it good for young people to come across the beach version?
  • Can beach handball help in preventing players from dropping out?

Those questions will be discussed with all webinar participants.

The webinar takes place on Monday 22 April from 15:00-16:00 CEST. Register free of charge here.

 

photo © 2023 kolektiff images

