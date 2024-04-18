Grassroots and technology among the topics at Refereeing Convention

The convention kicks off on Friday 19 April with a session on the EHF Officiating Programme, led by George Bebetsos of the EHF Officiating Business Unit, followed by a look at the key takeaways from the Men's EHF EURO 2024 from EHF Technical Refereeing Committee (TRC) member Oyvind Togstad. Later, fellow TRC member Jutta Ehrmann will take attendees through preparation for the Women's EHF EURO 2024.

Technology is a key topic throughout the convention, with sessions on video replay and developments in the use of officiating technology on the agenda.

German Handball Federation referees Markus Kauth and André Kolb will talk about empowering grassroots handball refereeing, while Marcos Bestilleiro of the Officiating Business Unit is to lead a session on the significance of the Young Referee Programme.

Tom Webb, associate professor at Coventry University's Centre for Business in Society (CBiS) and Faculty of Business and Law, will talk about referees and abuse, revisiting a crucial topic that was the subject of the most recent EHF webinar.

The convention concludes on Saturday as Jiri Opava of the EHF Beach Handball Commission talks through the EHF's beach handball candidate referee project.

A total of 44 representatives from 40 federations are set to attend the convention, alongside 12 presenters.

Photo © Anze Malorvh / kolektiff