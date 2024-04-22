EHF looks back at successful third Refereeing Convention

The European Handball Federation staged the Heads of Refereeing Convention for the third time, after earlier editions in 2005 and 2022. Representations from 40 different countries, including for the first time Liechtenstein and Monaco, took part in the two-day convention in Austria's capital.

A total of 13 presentations from as many presenters touched on a range of topics, centred around three central themes: officiating line and trends, officiating technology, and best practices.

Apart from the fruitful discussions, the convention also served as an ideal networking opportunity among the many participants from different counties.