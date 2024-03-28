EURO24M

EURO24M

All the stats, stars and analysis from EHF EURO 2024

28 March 2024, 11:00

Now that the dust has settled on the Men's EHF EURO 2024 in Germany, handball fans have the opportunity to look back on the tournament through the Men's EHF EURO 2024 Qualitative Analysis, a report on the tournament put together by a panel of EHF experts.

The analysis provides a breakdown on some of the extraordinary facts and figures from the tournament - everything from the fastest shot, to the total number of goals scored, and discover which player covered the biggest running distance, 35.5 km in nine matches played!

Look back on some of the most noteworthy performances from the EURO, from France winning another title to the debutants making names for themselves, while some big names had a tournament to forget.

The report goes deep into analysis of statistics relating specifically to attack and defence, something rarely seen in handball statistics. Find out more about the coaches making those attack and defence calls and the players executing them at the highest level.

As for the players, what makes a modern player? Who are the stars of the future who had their breakout tournament in Germany? Find out in the qualitative analysis. And, of course, let's look back at the top players from EHF EURO 2024 with the All-star Team!

To explore the Men's EHF EURO 2024 Qualitative Analysis, you can find it at the bottom of this page.

But it is not just about the Men's EHF EURO, click here to discover the trends and summary of the EHF EURO and Championships for both W17 and W19 age categories.

EHF EURO 2024 Qualitative Analysis

M EHFEURO 2024 Qualitative Analysis 11.0 MB
