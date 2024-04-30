Next EHF Webinar to offer insights on how to attract spectators

We can’t talk about handball without mentioning the fans. Teams all over Europe pride themselves on having some of the best supporters, who join every match and deliver an incredible atmosphere. Their dedication and unconditional support cannot be overlooked, as well as the bond between the team, the players and the fans.

Representatives from the handball federations of Switzerland, Czechia and England will join the upcoming EHF webinar to present their winning strategies on how to attract and engage with the audience. Participants at the webinar will have the chance to analyse practical examples and address questions to the speakers.

The event will be moderated by JJ Rowland, Director of Business Development and Marketing at the European Handball Federation. It is an amazing opportunity to learn more about current promotional techniques and get inspiration on how to attract more spectators into the arena.

Those interested to attend the EHF Webinar on 16 May, between 17:00 and 18:00 CEST, are invited to register free of charge here.

Photo © Jure Erzen / kolektiff