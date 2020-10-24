10-goal Malestein lifts FTC past Krim

One of the hardest-hit teams in the DELO EHF Champions League, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, welcomed back key players into the team after one month and enjoyed their clearest win of the season, 32:25, against RK Krim Mercator.

GROUP A

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs RK Krim Mercator (SLO) 32:25 (14:14)

FTC backs Noémi Háfra, Katrin Klujber and Emily Bölk scored 13 goals between them on their return to the squad after a one-month absence

two 3:0 runs should have cemented Krim’s position in the first half, but FTC bounced back admirably to keep the game in check, 14:14

Dutch right wing Angela Malestein, the game’s top scorer, had her best ever outing in the DELO EHF Champions League, scoring 10 goals

a 7:0 run from the 48th to the 57th minute was Krim’s undoing, as FTC opened a seven-goal lead after the game was tied at 23:23

FTC jumped to fifth place in the standings, with four points, leapfrogging Krim, who have three points and are in seventh place

FTC's attack bounces back

With several key players out due to positive Covid-19 tests, FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria had scored only 42 goals in their last two games in Europe's premier competition. With all of their players back, Gabor Elek's team came out roaring, scoring 32 goals, nearly half the number of goals that they had scored in the previous three games – 68 – combined.