The top positions in both groups of the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 are at stake when the competition heads into round 6 this weekend.

The schedule presents us with three games on Saturday and two on Sunday, including the Match of the Week between Odense Håndbold and Brest Bretagne Handball.

The live blog is the place to stay up to date on all you need to know before, during and after the games this weekend!

round 6 contains five matches; read the round preview for details on each match

Saturday's schedule: FTC vs Krim and Valcea vs Dortmund at 16:00 CEST; Metz vs Esbjerg at 18:00 CEST

Sunday's schedule: MOTW Odense vs Brest and Bietigheim vs CSM at 16:00 CET

all matches are streamed live on EHFTV

with a win this weekend, CSM in group A and Odense in group B will climb to the No. 1 spot in their respective group

Eric Willemsen reported on Friday afternoon; the live blog resumes Saturday at 15:00 CEST

FRIDAY 23 OCTOBER

17:00

We are going to leave you for today with Brest goalkeeper Sandra Toft, who is visiting her native Denmark for the Match of the Week against Odense on Sunday.

EHF journalist Kevin Domas caught up with Toft, who revealed a special friendship with one of the Odense players.

Who? Read the story here!

The live blog is back tomorrow at 15:00 CEST, one hour before the throw-off of round 6!

16:27

Let's have a quick look at the other four games this weekend:

In group A, CSM Bucuresti are travelling to SG BBM Bietigheim with one clear goal in mind - getting the two points. The German side have lost all five matches so far, and if the guests from Romania can indeed take the win, they will become the new leaders of group A.

are travelling to with one clear goal in mind - getting the two points. The German side have lost all five matches so far, and if the guests from Romania can indeed take the win, they will become the new leaders of group A. The other two games in group A, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs RK Krim Mercator and Metz Handball vs Team Esbjerg , feature the four teams ranked between fourth and seventh, so getting a win this round might be vital for any team in the battle for play-off spots.

vs and vs , feature the four teams ranked between fourth and seventh, so getting a win this round might be vital for any team in the battle for play-off spots. In group B, SCM Ramnicu Valcea face a must-win game at home against BV Borussia 09 Dortmund. Still on zero points, this is the Romanian side's chance to finally get that first win and make up ground to keep an eye on that coveted top-six finish.

15:58

Much attention in round 6 will go to the group B clash between Odense Håndbold against Brest Bretagne Handball, which has deservedly been labelled Match of the Week.

EHF journalist and EHFTV commentator Chris O'Reilly had a closer look at the game on Sunday afternoon when stars collide in Odense for Match of the Week.

15:30

Good afternoon! Just over 24 hours until round 6 of the DELO EHF Champions League throws off so let's look what awaits us over the weekend.

No better way to start than reading the round preview of EHF journalists Adrian Costeiu and Sergey Nikolaev with details on each of the five games.