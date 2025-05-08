10th ball design marks 10th season of cooperation with SELECT Sport

When the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 throws off on 31 May, it will be a new-look ball that is passed, shot and saved as the season finalists are determined. The latest ball design developed in cooperation with SELECT Sport has been revealed and marks the 10th season of partnership that covers both the EHF Champions League and EHF European League. The presented design will be used at the season-ending EHF FINAL4 events and then throughout the 2025/26 season of the EHF Champions League.

The design of the ball is not only remarkable because it is an anniversary edition — it also marks a sustainability milestone as the first official match ball of the EHF Champions League made with recycled materials, with 41 per cent of its polyurethane derived from recycled PET bottles.

The EHF Champions League has developed significantly since the partnership with SELECT Sport began — and so has the ball design. The successful cooperation for the two top-tier club competitions began in 2016/17 and both parties look forward to continued success together, with the contract in place until the 2027/28 season.

Peter Knap, SELECT Sport CEO, said: "We are very happy to celebrate 10 years of collaboration with the EHF Marketing. We are proud that we are going into the 10th season as the Official Ball supplier of the EHF Marketing — and we are looking forward to continuing our great partnership and enjoying many more exciting handball games together."

David Szlezak, Managing Director EHF Marketing, said: “Next to the main protagonists on the court, the players, handballs are an essential part of the game, and we are happy to have a partner like SELECT, with whom we are developing the European club competitions. The 10-season long partnership with SELECT Sport is something we are very proud of and happy to celebrate.”

The new ball is currently available for pre-order here and will also be available for purchase at the EHF FINAL4 events in Budapest and Cologne. For pre-orders, the code SAVE5 offers a 5 per cent discount up to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025.