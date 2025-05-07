Switzerland vs Germany 32:32 (14:11)

The match saw two of the top-ranked goalkeepers in the qualifiers coming face to face, and they delivered an entertaining battle in the first half — but Nikola Portner came out on top of his counterpart Andreas Wolff in the early minutes and was crucial in Switzerland grabbing the upper hand. Germany started with All-star Team centre back of the EHF EURO 2024 and 2024 Olympic Games Juri Knorr on the bench. He came on around the 10-minute mark and helped bring the visitors into the game. But after Germany came within one at 5:4 in the 15th minute, Switzerland did not allow that again. Multiple times, Germany closed the gap to two, but more often Switzerland had a comfortable edge. Both keepers were replaced as their saves slowed and the volume of goals increased as the clock ticked on, always with the home side in front. In a thrilling finish, Knorr brought Germany within one inside the last two minutes, and it was Knorr again who netted the penalty that secured the draw and his side’s qualification.