Germany seal EHF EURO 2026 spot; two teams also qualify
Germany, Hungary and Czechia will all continue their strong records of participation in the Men’s EHF EURO, after booking their places at the 2026 edition when round 5 of the qualifiers opened on Wednesday night.
The round will conclude on Thursday with nine more qualifiers and now 13 places at the final tournament in Denmark, Norway and Sweden remaining.
We are very happy with the victory. I think we dominated the match from start to finish. It wasn't a perfect match, but I was able to rotate players. I'm satisfied with the way we approached this match. I can say that the Belgians played well and courageously. I'm glad we were able to keep them at bay. They played with a lot of passion and did well. They are a young team with some interesting players. I think their youngest player is from 2005. They have a bright future ahead of them, but it will take time.’
We can't be satisfied with that, especially not with the first half and much of the second half, especially not in defence. We didn't get into the duels, we weren't compact, we weren't tough, and we were chasing the deficit the whole time. In the end, we got a lucky point, which was anything but deserved today. We all know we can do much better as a team. We have to show that, and we'll show that on Sunday!