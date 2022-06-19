10th trophy for Barça or second for Kielce?

After winning their intense semi-finals on Saturday, Kielce aim for their second trophy in the competition and Barça can win the title for the 10th time — and become the lone record winners at the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne.

Besides the race for the trophy, the fight for the golden ball for the Champions League top scorer is still open: Dika Mem, Aleix Gomes (both Barça) and Petar Nenadic (Veszprém) can all finish on top.

FINAL

Barça (ESP) vs Lomza Vive Kielce (POL)

Sunday 19 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV