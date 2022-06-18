10:28

The semi-finals are getting closer and closer, but before things get too serious, there is time for fun. We put Veszprém's Patrik Ligetvari, Gasper Marguc and Vladimir Cupara's artistic skills to the test, with hilarious results. Check it out below.

SATURDAY 18 JUNE

10:08

Good morning and welcome to semi-finals day! The business end of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 is here, and in a few short hours the teams will be taking the court for the penultimate battles of the season.

Here's what's coming up:

15:15 CEST Veszprém vs Kielce

18:00 CEST THW Kiel vs Barça

Read the match preview below to brush up on all the key facts before throw-off and be sure to catch the 54-hour live Twitch show, which has been running since Friday afternoon and will be live all weekend to guide you through the action.