Live blog: Semi-finals approaching; Twitch show live now
It's semi-finals day! In a matter of hours, the finalists of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 will be confirmed, after two sure-to-be thrilling penultimate clashes in LANXESS arena, Cologne. Veszprém, Kielce, Kiel and Barça are the four teams left standing in the race for the trophy.
- coverage of the semi-finals of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22, coming up on Saturday in Cologne. Watch live on EHFTV
- schedule for the day: Veszprém vs Kielce at 15:15 CEST; THW Kiel vs Barça at 18:00 CEST. Read the match previews
- finals on Sunday: final at 18:00 CEST; 3/4 placement at 15:15 CEST
- 54-hour live Twitch show underway since Friday afternoon. Watch here
- the season's All-star Team has been was announced on Friday
- Courtney Gahan reporting live from Cologne throughout the event, with input from journalist Björn Pazen and EHF FINAL4 photos by EHF/kolektiff
10:28
The semi-finals are getting closer and closer, but before things get too serious, there is time for fun. We put Veszprém's Patrik Ligetvari, Gasper Marguc and Vladimir Cupara's artistic skills to the test, with hilarious results. Check it out below.
SATURDAY 18 JUNE
10:08
Good morning and welcome to semi-finals day! The business end of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 is here, and in a few short hours the teams will be taking the court for the penultimate battles of the season.
Here's what's coming up:
- 15:15 CEST Veszprém vs Kielce
- 18:00 CEST THW Kiel vs Barça
Read the match preview below to brush up on all the key facts before throw-off and be sure to catch the 54-hour live Twitch show, which has been running since Friday afternoon and will be live all weekend to guide you through the action.