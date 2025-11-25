Last hurrah for stars Lunde, Abbingh and Polman

A major event is usually the stage where big stars near the end of their international careers announce their retirement from national team duties, and the 2025 IHF Women's World Championship makes no difference.

This time, one of the leading characters in women's handball for the past two decades will be waving goodbye: Katrine Lunde is playing her last tournament for Norway. Lunde, who turned 45 this year, has a jaw-dropping collection of trophies to her name, including seven EHF EURO, three Olympic, and two world titles. But the impact of the goalkeeper, who is also a record seven-time EHF Champions League winner, goes way beyond the titles she has won. As a Respect Your Talent ambassador, Lunde is actively involved in passing on her knowledge and experience to the next generation.

Also, two players who have been shaping the face of the Dutch national team will wear the orange jersey for the last time: Lois Abbingh and Estavana Polman. They have been the figureheads of a strong generation that helped the Netherlands reach six straight semi-finals at major events between 2015 and 2019, culminating in the nation's unprecedented world title in Japan, where tournament top scorer Abbingh netted a last-second penalty for the winning goal in the final against Spain and teammate Polman was named the MVP.

