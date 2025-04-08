Magnusson’s game: Training one-on-one situations 100 times per session

As a child and teenager, Magnusson, like many other young Icelanders, played handball and football at the same time. At the age of 13 or 14, he made the decision to focus on handball.

“I had handball training twice a day and soccer training once, which was too much,” he says today.

Magnusson played for his home club Selfoss since he was a child, and made his debut in the Icelandic first division at the age of 16.

“In the men's team, I often played on the wing because I was still quite small back then, in the youth teams I was a right back. My huge advantage: I learned the very special techniques and variations of shots from two different positions, which benefitted me in my later career. For me, it was less about strength and more about finesse, feints and a good handling of the ball. As a youth player, I also benefitted a lot from the older ones,” Magnusson explains.

The left-hander developed his greatest strength as a youth player: his outstanding one-on-one game, in which he is now one of the best players in the world. With his pace, breakthroughs, but also his eye for his teammates, he is a leading player in the Icelandic national team and at SC Magdeburg, where he has played since 2020.

“We had very special training for one-on-one situations in Selfoss: I had to do it between 80 and 100 times per training session, which gives you incredible confidence and routine. That was our style of play back then, my way of playing in order to be successful. That's how I learned to play handball,” he adds.