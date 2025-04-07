Media accreditation opens for final club events

Media accreditation is now open for the final events of the club handball season – EHF Finals and EHF FINAL4 events.

The EHF Media and Communications Department is launching the accreditation procedure for all four events at the same time and requests from media representatives are now being accepted.

Media representatives (TV, radio, written and online media, photographers) can submit their request for accreditation via the EHF’s dedicated online accreditation system available at: https://accreditation.ehf.eu/. Email requests will not be processed.

Media representatives and broadcast partners who already have an account within the EHF accreditation system should use the same account. After login, a list of all four events will be available under the Events tab.

Media representatives who do not have an account must create one before being able to apply for one of the events.

Written & online media, photographers and non-rights holders can create an account via: https://accreditation.ehf.eu/media

TV, radio rights holders and media companies wishing to accredit more people at once, can create an account via: https://accreditation.ehf.eu/company. Account needs to be confirmed by a member of the EHF or EHF Marketing GmbH Media Operations team.

EHF Finals Women 2025 – 3/4 May 2025, Raiffeisen Sportpark, Graz

Deadline: 20 April 2025, 23:59

Machinensucher EHF Finals 2025 – 24/25 May 2025, Barclays Arena, Hamburg

Deadline: 11 May 2025, 23:59

EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 – 31 May/1 June 2025, MVM Dome, Budapest

Deadline: 18 May 2025, 23:59

TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 – 14/15 June 2025, LANXESS arena, Cologne

Deadline: 1 June 2025, 23:59

Criteria for applications

The EHF applies strict criteria for the issuing of media accreditations and will only accept requests from professional media representatives working at the events for a recognised media outlet.

Media representatives, and in particular freelancers, may also be asked to provide additional evidence of their work and previous coverage of handball events.

All accredited media representatives will be kept up to date through regular email updates