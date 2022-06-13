12 referee pairs nominated for Women’s EHF EURO 2022
A next step on the road to the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 has been taken by the EHF with the announcement of the nominated referees, less than five months before the 4-20 November final tournament in Slovenia, North Macedonia, and Montenegro throws off.
A total of 12 pairs – nine female, three male – from 12 different countries will be in charge of the matches at the 16-team European Championship in Ljubljana, Celje, Skopje, and Podgorica (playing schedule).
The 24 referees will officially start their preparations for the EHF EURO 2022 during a seminar in Vienna on 26-28 August, which also includes physical fitness, psychological, and technical training.
Referees nominated for the Women’s EHF EURO 2022:
- Ana Vranes / Marlis Wenninger (AUT)
- Tatjana Prastalo / Vesna Balvan (BIH)
- Karina Christiansen / Line Hesseldal Hansen (DEN)
- Javier Alvarez Mata / Yon Bustamante Lopez (ESP)
- Maike Merz / Tanja Kuttler (GER)
- Ionna Christidi / Ionna Papamattheou (GRE)
- Ismailj Metalari / Nenad Nikolovski (MKD)
- Jelena Vujacic / Andjelina Kazanegra (MNE)
- Marta Sa / Vania Sa (POR)
- Ozren Backovic / Mirko Palackovic (SLO)
- Vanja Antic / Jelena Jakovljevic (SRB)
- Marina Duplii / Olena Pobedrina (UKR)
photo © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff