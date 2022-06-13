12 referee pairs nominated for Women’s EHF EURO 2022

A total of 12 pairs – nine female, three male – from 12 different countries will be in charge of the matches at the 16-team European Championship in Ljubljana, Celje, Skopje, and Podgorica (playing schedule).

The 24 referees will officially start their preparations for the EHF EURO 2022 during a seminar in Vienna on 26-28 August, which also includes physical fitness, psychological, and technical training.

Referees nominated for the Women’s EHF EURO 2022:

Ana Vranes / Marlis Wenninger (AUT)

Tatjana Prastalo / Vesna Balvan (BIH)

Karina Christiansen / Line Hesseldal Hansen (DEN)

Javier Alvarez Mata / Yon Bustamante Lopez (ESP)

Maike Merz / Tanja Kuttler (GER)

Ionna Christidi / Ionna Papamattheou (GRE)

Ismailj Metalari / Nenad Nikolovski (MKD)

Jelena Vujacic / Andjelina Kazanegra (MNE)

Marta Sa / Vania Sa (POR)

Ozren Backovic / Mirko Palackovic (SLO)

Vanja Antic / Jelena Jakovljevic (SRB)

Marina Duplii / Olena Pobedrina (UKR)

photo © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff