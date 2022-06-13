20220613

12 referee pairs nominated for Women’s EHF EURO 2022

A next step on the road to the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 has been taken by the EHF with the announcement of the nominated referees, less than five months before the 4-20 November final tournament in Slovenia, North Macedonia, and Montenegro throws off.

A total of 12 pairs – nine female, three male – from 12 different countries will be in charge of the matches at the 16-team European Championship in Ljubljana, Celje, Skopje, and Podgorica (playing schedule).

The 24 referees will officially start their preparations for the EHF EURO 2022 during a seminar in Vienna on 26-28 August, which also includes physical fitness, psychological, and technical training.

Referees nominated for the Women’s EHF EURO 2022:

  • Ana Vranes / Marlis Wenninger (AUT)
  • Tatjana Prastalo / Vesna Balvan (BIH)
  • Karina Christiansen / Line Hesseldal Hansen (DEN)
  • Javier Alvarez Mata / Yon Bustamante Lopez (ESP)
  • Maike Merz / Tanja Kuttler (GER)
  • Ionna Christidi / Ionna Papamattheou (GRE)
  • Ismailj Metalari / Nenad Nikolovski (MKD)
  • Jelena Vujacic / Andjelina Kazanegra (MNE)
  • Marta Sa / Vania Sa (POR)
  • Ozren Backovic / Mirko Palackovic (SLO)
  • Vanja Antic / Jelena Jakovljevic (SRB)
  • Marina Duplii / Olena Pobedrina (UKR)

photo © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff

