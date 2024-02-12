After an exciting EHF EURO break, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League will resume this week, and there is a lot at stake. In group B, Barça and Magdeburg have already secured their play-offs ticket, while all the other six teams can still hope to make it past the group phase.

In group A, the situation is even more tense, with seven teams battling for two quarter-finals qualification and four play-offs tickets. This week, Paris will visit the already eliminated Pelister, while Kielce will host group leaders THW Kiel.

11 French EHF EURO 2024 champions re-start on the international club level in group B of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. And all of them can still skip the play-offs with their clubs Barça, Montpellier and Veszprém, which are all ranked among the top four. Only Barça and runners-up Magdeburg are already confirmed for the knock-out stage.