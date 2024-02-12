Sascha

13 teams hope for play-off berth as Machineseeker EHF Champions League resumes

12 February 2024, 11:00

After an exciting EHF EURO break, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League will resume this week, and there is a lot at stake. In group B, Barça and Magdeburg have already secured their play-offs ticket, while all the other six teams can still hope to make it past the group phase.

In group A, the situation is even more tense, with seven teams battling for two quarter-finals qualification and four play-offs tickets. This week, Paris will visit the already eliminated Pelister, while Kielce will host group leaders THW Kiel.

11 French EHF EURO 2024 champions re-start on the international club level in group B of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. And all of them can still skip the play-offs with their clubs Barça, Montpellier and Veszprém, which are all ranked among the top four. Only Barça and runners-up Magdeburg are already confirmed for the knock-out stage.

GROUP A

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA)
Wednesday 14 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • before round 11 starts, Pelister are out of the race for the play-offs, not having taken a point yet
  • Paris, on the other hand, are currently fourth in the group with 11 points, four points behind leaders THW Kiel
  • in the first confrontation between the two teams this season, Paris took the points at home (31:26)
  • three Paris players won gold at the EHF EURO with France: Nikola and Luka Karabatic, as well as Elohim Prandi
  • due to a knee injury sustained at the EHF EURO 2024, Paris’ Dominik Mathe is out until the end of the season
  • last weekend, Paris remained on top of the French Starligue after beating Chartres (44:30) while Pelister defeated Vardar Skopje in the North Macedonian clash (27:21)

 

MOTW: Industria Kielce (POL) vs THW Kiel (GER)
Wednesday 14 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Kiel are the current leaders of group A with 15 points while Kielce are third with 12 points
  • THW won the first confrontation between the two teams this season in round 4 (35:31)
  • the last time Kielce lost a home European game to THW Kiel was in 2011, since then they have won the last five games the two teams played on Polish soil
  • both teams feature players who won gold with France at the EHF EURO: Nicolas Tournat, Dylan Nahi and Benoit Kounkoud (Kielce), Samir Bellahcene (Kiel)
  • Niclas Ekberg has scored 57 goals so far for THW Kiel while Szymon Sicko has netted 45 for Kielce
  • both teams came out victorious in their respective games last weekend: Kielce at Azoty-Pulawy (39:28) and Kiel at Bergischer HC (29:25)

Philip Jicha
It's been ages since we were able to win in Kielce. I was still a player myself... Nevertheless, our mission must be to take the big points. But we're certainly not the favourites. That's why we don't need to be afraid of the challenge, because we can only surprise in Kielce.
Filip Jicha
Head coach, THW Kiel
Aalborg Handbold (DEN) vs HC Zagreb (CRO)
Thursday 15 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the two clubs are only two points apart in the standings, as Aalborg are currently second with 12 points while Zagreb are sixth with 10
  • Zagreb and Aalborg parted ways with one point each after the first confrontation between the two teams this season (30:30)
  • overall though, Aalborg still dominate Zagreb with five wins to one since 2019
  • four Aalborg players won silver at the EHF EURO with Denmark: Niklas Landin, Simon Hald, Mikkel Hansen and Henrik Møllgaard 
  • Zagreb are currently the most efficient defence in the EHF Champions League, conceding only 257 goals
  • since the restart of the Danish league, Aalborg won three domestic games, the last one against Holstebro (33:27); Zagreb were equally as successful last weekend against Vinkovci (41:27)

 

OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) vs Kolstad Handball (NOR)
Thursday 15 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both teams are currently battling for a play-offs spot: Szeged are fifth with 11 points while Kolstad are seventh with nine points
  • Kolstad easily took the points in the first confrontation between the two teams this season (37:24)
  • Sander Sagosen is currently the third-best scorer in the EHF Champions League, with 59 goals, while Mario Sostaric has netted 57 for Szeged
  • the Norwegian side recently announced the contract extension of Torbjorn Bergerud and Sander Sagosen
  • Szeged, on the other hand, announced three new signings for the next season: Lazar Kukic (Dinamo Bucuresti), Jérémy Toto (Nantes) and Janus Smarason (SC Magdeburg)
  • Szeged suffered their second defeat of the season in the Hungarian league last weekend against Gyongyosi (33:35), while Kolstad defeated Baekkelaget (35:25)

Magnus Gullerud (1)
This will be a very exciting match! We really need the points, but the away game against Szeged will be something different than at home. In any case, we take a lot of confidence with us after our victory last time.
Magnus Gullerud
Line player, Kolstad Handball

GROUP B

GOG (DEN) vs. Barça (ESP)
Wednesday 14 February 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Barça won the reverse fixture clearly 39:30 – one of their nine victories in ten matches by now
  • GOG had won only one of the last five matches before the EHF EURO break and are currently ranked fifth, already eight points below the table leaders
  • Barça’s Melvyn Richardson, Dika Mem and Timothy N’Guessan won the EHF EURO with France, who beat Danish GOG players Emil Madsen and Aaron Mensing in the final
  • Madsen (57 goals) and Mem (59) are currently the best and third-best scorers of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League
  • Barça won 11 of 13 duels so far with GOG, including both quarter-final matches of the previous seasons; GOG’s only win dates back to 2008
  • after 16 wins (including the 36:21 at Cuenca last weekend) and one draw in 17 matches, Barça dominate the Spanish league, while GOG are fourth-ranked in Denmark after the 37:31 at Fredericia

 

Montpellier HB (FRA) vs. RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO)
Wednesday 14 February 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the close 31:29 in the reverse fixture was one of the two away victories of Montpellier by now
  • the French side climbed to the fourth position of the table by a clear 36:25 win against GOG in the last round in 2023
  • besides Eurofarm Pelister in group A, Celje are the only team with still no points on their account
  • Celje’s top talent Mitja Janc is currently the second-best scorer of the competition with 65 strikes, while Montpellier’s top scorer is the Swedish EHF EURO bronze medallist Sebastian Karlsson (54 goals)
  • five Montpellier players – the goalkeepers Remi Desbonnet and Charles Bolzinger and the court players Yanis Lenne, Karl Konan and Valentin Porte – returned home from the EHF EURO 2024 with goal medals
  • Montpellier won four of five previous duels against Celje; the only victory of the Slovenian record champions dates back to 2001
  • after the 35:29 against Ivry, Montpellier are third-ranked in the French league; Celje are in second position in the Slovenian league and won their last domestic match 40:28 against Ivancna Gorica

 

FC Porto (POR) vs. Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)
Thursday 15 February 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Porto took only one victory – a 32:31 against GOG – in the last eight group matches and rank seventh, equal with Orlen Wisla Plock
  • Veszprém are third-ranked with 14 points, but were surprisingly defeated 30:37 at Plock in the last group match before the EHF EURO break
  • the reverse fixture of this duel was a goal galore, when Veszprém won 44:34
  • Porto never won any official match against Veszprém; the only outcome was a 28:28 one year ago; the Hungarian side won the remaining six matches
  • Veszprém also count on four newly crowned European champions: tournament MVP Nedim Remili, Kentin Mahe, All-star Team line player Ludovic Fabregas and Hugo Descat; Lukas Sandell and Andreas Nilsson won EHF EURO bronze with Sweden
  • Porto won 34:31 against Aguas Santas to remain second in the Portuguese league; Veszprém won 34:31 against Tatabanya and still top the Hungarian league

 

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs. Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)
Thursday 15 February 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Magdeburg won the reverse fixture 28:26 at Plock after a tough battle
  • with eight victories in the group, SCM have climbed to the second position, only two points below Barça
  • Plock are sixth-ranked with six points on their account; four of them were won in the last two group matches in 2023 against Celje and Veszprém
  • on their way to the 2023 EHF Champions League trophy, Magdeburg had eliminated Plock closely in the quarter-finals (22:22 and 30:28); in total, Magdeburg have won six of eight duels
  • current EHF Champions League top scorers of both sides are SCM right back Omar Ingi Magnusson (52) and Plock’s Croat Tin Lucin (44)
  • both sides are number one in their domestic leagues: Magdeburg extended their series in the German league to 17 unbeaten matches in a row by a clear 39:24 against Melsungen on Sunday, while Plock took an easy 40:21 against Opole

 

Main photo © Sascha Klahn

