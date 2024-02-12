13 teams hope for play-off berth as Machineseeker EHF Champions League resumes
After an exciting EHF EURO break, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League will resume this week, and there is a lot at stake. In group B, Barça and Magdeburg have already secured their play-offs ticket, while all the other six teams can still hope to make it past the group phase.
In group A, the situation is even more tense, with seven teams battling for two quarter-finals qualification and four play-offs tickets. This week, Paris will visit the already eliminated Pelister, while Kielce will host group leaders THW Kiel.
11 French EHF EURO 2024 champions re-start on the international club level in group B of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. And all of them can still skip the play-offs with their clubs Barça, Montpellier and Veszprém, which are all ranked among the top four. Only Barça and runners-up Magdeburg are already confirmed for the knock-out stage.
It's been ages since we were able to win in Kielce. I was still a player myself... Nevertheless, our mission must be to take the big points. But we're certainly not the favourites. That's why we don't need to be afraid of the challenge, because we can only surprise in Kielce.
This will be a very exciting match! We really need the points, but the away game against Szeged will be something different than at home. In any case, we take a lot of confidence with us after our victory last time.