Start of the main round offers exciting clashes

In group I, only one team starts the main round with four points: Hannover Burgdorf, who will host EHF Finals contenders HBC Nantes. Górnik Zabrze, the only team without a point, need a perfect start against Rhein-Neckar Löwen if they want to keep their hopes of progressing alive.

IK Sävehof are looking to remain unbeaten in the competition as they travel to Nasice for a tough away game against Nexe. The second Scandinavian team of group II, Skjern Handbold, will try to start the main round with a win at home against Gorenje Velenje.

In group III, all four teams start their main round with two points. Flensburg host their Danish neighbours from Bjerringbro-Silkeborg, while the Serbian champions from Novi Sad travel to Schaffhausen.

Group IV sees leaders Füchse Berlin, the only team with four points, travelling to Romania to play against Constanta, while the other Romanian team, Dinamo Bucuresti, will play on away court, in Lisbon against Sporting.