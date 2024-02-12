20231205

Start of the main round offers exciting clashes

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
12 February 2024, 13:00

In group I, only one team starts the main round with four points: Hannover Burgdorf, who will host EHF Finals contenders HBC Nantes. Górnik Zabrze, the only team without a point, need a perfect start against Rhein-Neckar Löwen if they want to keep their hopes of progressing alive.

IK Sävehof are looking to remain unbeaten in the competition as they travel to Nasice for a tough away game against Nexe. The second Scandinavian team of group II, Skjern Handbold, will try to start the main round with a win at home against Gorenje Velenje.

In group III, all four teams start their main round with two points. Flensburg host their Danish neighbours from Bjerringbro-Silkeborg, while the Serbian champions from Novi Sad travel to Schaffhausen.

Group IV sees leaders Füchse Berlin, the only team with four points, travelling to Romania to play against Constanta, while the other Romanian team, Dinamo Bucuresti, will play on away court, in Lisbon against Sporting.

GROUP I

TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)
Tuesday 13 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Hannover-Burgdorf are the only team in group I to have progressed to the main round with a maximum of four points
  • while Hannover are top of the group before round 1 with four points, Nantes are second with two points
  • Hannover and Nantes have never played against each other in European competitions
  • two Hannover players finished fourth at the EHF EURO 2024 with Germany last month: Justus Fischer and Renars Uscins
  • a few Nantes players got injured during January and will be absent on Tuesday: Kauldi Odriozola and Rok Ovnicek
  • to make up for those absences, Nantes signed Serbian left-back Marko Milosavljevic, who played with the Spanish side Ademar Leon since the beginning of the season

Gornik Zabrze (POL) vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER)
Tuesday 13 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • before the start of the main round, Rhein-Neckar are third in the group with three points, while Zabrze are bottom of the group with no point
  • Rhein-Neckar Löwen defeated Nantes in the group matches (36:32), while Zabrze were beaten twice by Hannover-Burgdorf (29:32 and 28:34)
  • Gornik Zabrze have played six times against German clubs in the history of European competitions but have suffered six defeats, including two this season
  • Rhein-Neckar’s Juri Knorr is currently the third-best scorer of the EHF European League (51 goals across eight games)
  • Taras Minotskyi has netted 44 times for Zabrze this season, earning him fourth place in the scorers ranking
  • to make up for Patrick Groezski’s injury, Rhein-Neckar Löwen drafted 2016 EHF Champions League Tobias Reichmann until the end of the season

GROUP II

Skjern Handbold (DEN) vs Gorenje Velenje (SLO)
Tuesday 13 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Skjern came to the main round with three points after four wins and two losses in the group matches; Velenje start at the bottom of the group after two wins, three losses and one draw in the group
  • both teams have their left wings as top scorers: Skjern's Viktor Bergholt is at 38 goals, while Tilen Sokolic scored 39
  • the Danish team welcomed right wing Nikolai Vinther to the club, line players Dan Beck-Hansen and Nielsen Morten Kirkeby left the club, while centre back Jonathan Würtz was diagnosed with lymphoma
  • Velenje will rely on the same squad as in the group matches with only right wing Kenan Pajt leaving the club and Teo Jezernik from Maribor filling the shoes
  • this will be the first time the two sides meet in the EHF European League Men, but they have three previous encounters in Europe's top flight and former EHF Cup

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Mathias Madsen
I expect a tough match against a tough opponent. Gorenje are a good team with a lot of European experience and I expect it to be close until the end. We are in a good period in the domestic league at the moment and recently we delivered a strong performance - and that performance must be repeated tomorrow.
Mathias Madsen
Head coach, Skjern Handbold
Zoran Jovičić
A team that is one step better than us is waiting for us in Denmark. We have done a lot just by reaching the main round of the competition. We travel to the north of Europe motivated, with the desire to fight and gain experience. We will show our maximum and represent Slovenia in the best light.
Zoran Jovičić
Head coach, RK Gorenje Velenje

RK Nexe (CRO) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)
Tuesday 13 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the Croatian team is one of the three teams in the main round that has made it to the EHF Finals in the past; Sävehof remained unbeaten in the group matches with five wins and a draw joining Füchse Berlin and TSV Hannover-Burgdorf in that exclusive club
  • Savehof's Simon Möller is the third-best goalkeeper of the competition with 70 saves at 39 per cent save efficiency and has recently won the bronze medal with Sweden at the Men's EHF EURO 2024
  • Nexe might miss one of their EHF European League top-scorers Lovro Jotic due to a shoulder injury; right back Adir Cohen is back after an injury
  • ahead of the game, Sävehof drew 30:30 against Hallby in the domestic league, but keep the leader’s position
  • each side holds one win in mutual encounters after being seeded in group C in the EHF European League Men 2021/22 season

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Manuel Strlek
This is a very important match for us, Sävehof took three points into the main round, and we took two, so we shouldn't allow ourselves to slip up. We know that they are a team that runs a lot, so we will have to be very aggressive in defence, concentrate as much as possible and try to make as few technical mistakes as possible
Manuel Štrlek
Left wing, RK Nexe
Michael Apelgren
It’s great that we’ve reached the main round. Now we’re off to a very tough start at this stage of the competition, playing Nexe away. It’ll be extremely difficult, but we’re looking forward to the challenges that await us.
Michael Apelgren
Head coach, IK Sävehof

Group III

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Vojvodina (SRB)
Tuesday 13 February 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Schaffhausen were the only side that beat SG Flensburg-Handewitt in the group phase and eliminated Norwegian runners-up from Elverum
  • Vojvodina – like Kadetten – finished the group phase second-ranked with four victories and two defeats – and surprisingly left Spanish side La Rioja behind
  • both teams are defending champions in their countries
  • the only previous duel of both teams was in the qualification round for the 2021/22 EHF European League season, when Kadetten turned a 20:26 at Novi Sad into a 34:23 home win to proceed
  • Kadetten top the Swiss league eight points ahead of runners-up Kriens and won their last match 30:29 at Kreuzlingen, while Vojvodina are number one in Serbia after their 30:25 away win at Partizan Belgrade, two points ahead of Metaloplastika Sabac

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Hrvoje Horvat (1)
This is a very important game for both teams. Due to the fact that in our group four teams start with two points, we not only have to fight for all points, but also for each goal. Vojvodina play a very agressive defence and in attack they have many players with a lot of experience. For us, it is not the best time to play this important game, because we have some injured players and in addition Ariel Pietrasik is not eligible to play due to a red card in the last game.
Hrvoje Horvat
Head coach, Kadetten Schaffhausen

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN)
Tuesday 13 February 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • both teams were winners of their respective groups, both with five victories and one defeat.
  • the only time the two teams faced each other, was in the group phase of the 2016/17 EHF Champions League season, when Flensburg won both matches
  • five Flensburg players – Emil Jakobsen, Simon Pytlick, Lukas Jørgensen, Johan Hansen and Mads Mensah Larsen – won the silver medal at the EHF EURO 2024 with Denmark, Jim Gottfridsson took bronze with Sweden
  • in total, seven Danish players and Danish-born former GOG coach Nicolej Krickau are part of Flensburg’s squad
  • former Flensburg star Rasmus Lauge Schmidt is the only BSV player among the Danish silver medallists
  • besides Lauge Schmidt, three more BSV players had been signed by German clubs before: Johan Sjöstrand, Morten Olsen and Rene Toft Hansen
  • both teams are currently third-ranked in their domestic leagues – and both were victorious last weekend: Flensburg against Erlangen and Bjerringbro-Silkeborg against Sönderjyske


GROUP IV

CSM Constanta (ROU) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)
Tuesday, 13 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Füchse will start the group with four points, two more than Constanta and Sporting, and have already sealed two wins against a Romanian side (Dinamo), 33:30 and 33:32
  • Füchse Berlin are one of the three unbeaten teams so far and the only team to have a 100 per cent winning record in the group matches – six wins out of six matches
  • so far, Constanta have secured three wins in three matches on their home court, being the team which conceded the fewest number of goals at home in the group matches - 71
  • the German side has won 21 of the last 22 matches in the EHF European League Men, with their only loss coming in the first leg of last season’s quarter-finals, 33:37, in an away match against Kadetten Schaffhausen
  • both sides have won their league matches last week, with Constanta taking a 31:23 win against last-placed CSM Vaslui, while Füchse beat Hamburg, 32:30, on Sunday

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Calin Cabut
We have the opportunity to play against some top tier players, it will be a tough encounter against Füchse Berlin, we have nothing to lose, we have to show up on the court and enjoy the best handball we can deliver. I am so happy to be back, as there is no pressure for us, it's our joy and accomplishment, being in the position to play our best handball. I'm happy to be back as for these games we'll expect a full arena and the energy from our fans will be amazing!
Calin Cabut
Centre back, CSM Constanta

Sporting CP (POR) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)
Tuesday, 13 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the Romanian side has a mountain to climb, being the only side to start the group on zero points, after conceding two losses against Füchse Berlin
  • Sporting are boasting the joint top scorer of the EHF EURO 2024 in their ranks, left back Martim Costa, who scored 18 goals in the first six matches of this season EHF European League Men
  • among the sides that have started the season directly in the group matches, Dinamo are the the best attack, with 218 goals, joint top with SG Flensburg-Handewitt
  • Dinamo’s right wing Andrii Akimenko is the fourth-best scorer in the competition, with 43 goals scored so far, 17 less than the leader Andre Schmid, whose team has been eliminated
  • the two sides have already faced off eight times, with Dinamo winning six of those clashes, including the last four in a row

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Ricardo Costa
We will face a team that is very strong this season, having won all 16 rounds of the Romanian championship. We know the qualities of the opponent, in addition to being a strong team, they also have a lot of individual quality. It will be a very important game for the group's final results and for our chances of progressing to the next stage. We count on the support of our fans, because we know that, with them, we are much stronger
Ricardo Costa
Head coach, Sporting CP
Xavi Pascual
It's an important game. Sporting have amazing young players, an incredible attack and they're showing everyone that handball in Portugal has improved tremendously in recent years. This will be a tough match-up to crack for both ourselves and for them, but it's going to be an amazing game to watch.
Xavier Pascual
Head Coach, Dinamo Bucuresti

Main photo © Sporting CP

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Sascha Klahn
Previous Article 13 teams hope for knockout berth as men's top flight resumes

Latest news

More News