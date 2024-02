FTC-Green Collect spoil Cedric Sorhaindo's debut in Istanbul

The Budapest-based club snatched an impressive two-goal win (34:32) against Besiktas Safi Cimento in Istanbul as the Hungarians surprised the Turkish side that was unbeaten on home court in the EHF European Cup so far this season. FTC-Green Collect's talented centre back, Alex Bognár was the first leg top scorer with eight goals from ten attempts. The undoubtedly quality team led by the coach, István Pásztor is the perfect blend of youth and experience with the likes of Imre Bence and Máté Lékai in the ranks. Besiktas Safi Cimento's new signing - Cedric Sorhaindo scored only one goal in his debut and now, the Turkish club will have a difficult task to mount a comeback in the second leg in Hungary's capital next week.