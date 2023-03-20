16 sides dive into the knockout phase

After winning all ten group matches, former EHF Cup winners Füchse Berlin appear favourites to progress against Danish side Skjern, the winner of this Last 16 pairing will duel with the winner of the Swiss-Swedish pairing Schaffhausen vs Ystad in the quarter-finals.

If Nexe are to emulate their 2021/22 season, they must overcome competition debutants and former EHF Champions League participant, HC Motor. Valur hope to make Iceland proud in their return to the knock-out stage as they face German side Frisch Auf Göppingen.

In the other games, Montpellier will try to get past FTC, while the confrontation between Granollers and Skanderborg looks very balanced.

Last year’s winners, Benfica, will try to gain an advantage against Flensburg before the return leg, while Irun and Sporting, who both lost in the Last 16 last year, will try to climb one more step this time.

LAST 16 FIRST LEG

Skjern Handbold (DEN) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)

Tuesday 21 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Skjern finished Group C in fourth position with five victories and five defeats - their biggest success was the third rank at the EHF finals of the former EHF Cup in 2015, when Füchse Berlin took their first of two trophies in this competition

Füchse Berlin were the first and only team ever since the implementation of the EHF European League to win all ten group matches

Skjern’s biggest win against a German team was in the 2014/15 season of the EHF Cup, when they eliminated Melsungen in the quarter-finals

Füchse have four Danish players in their squad, including three 2023 world champions (Mathias Gidsel, Hans Lindberg and Jakob Holm), Lindberg is ruled out with a broken hand

Skjern’s best scorers in the European League are Swede Alfred Jönsson with 62 goals and Norwegian wing Eivind Tangen with 48 strikes, while Milos Vujovic (59 goals) and Holm (51) lead the way for Berlin

HC Motor (UKR) vs RK Nexe (CRO)

Tuesday 21 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Motor qualified for the Last 16 by finishing fourth in Group D after a crucial win over Eurofarm Pelister, while Nexe won Group C

this will be the first time these sides meet in the European competition

this is Nexe's third year in a row to play the knock-out stage of the second-tier competition, Motor are making their debut after playing the EHF Champions League for eight straight years

the Croatian side may miss their top scorer Fahrudin Melic due to a calf injury; Motor's Ihor Thurchenko is the EHF European League top scorer after the group phase with 85 goals

Nexe travel to Düsseldorf after a 25:30 defeat against rivals PPD Zagreb in the domestic championship; Motor suffered a 27:35 loss against HSG Nordhorn-Lingenin second Bundesliga division

Valur (ISL) vs Frisch Auf Göppingen (GER)

Tuesday 21 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

the German club progressed further from the second spot in Group A, Icelandic side finished third in Group B

this will be the first encounter between these clubs

the German side had the second-best defence of the group phase with 27.4 goals conceded on average per game; Valur's goalkeeper Björgvin Pall Gustavsson with 125 saves is the second-best shot-stopper

Valur played a knock-out stage of European competition three times - Champions League eight-finals in 1993/94 and 1995/6, and Challenge Cup semi-finals in 2016/17, Göppingen are in their first EHF European League campaign after playing EHF Cup last in 2016/17

prior to the clash, Valur were defeated by Selfoss (31:33) in their domestic championship, Göppingen had a draw (27:27) against another EL Last 16 participant, SG Flensburg Handewitt in the Bundesliga

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Ystads IF HF (SWE)

Tuesday 21 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Schaffhausen enjoyed their most successful group phase in the second tier EHF competition with seven victories, including two against defending champions SL Benfica - and finished third ranked in group A below Montpellier and Göppingen

Ystad finished second in group B with 11 points and were the only team to beat group winners SG Flensburg-Handewitt - and only count on Scandinavian players

Icelandic new arrival Odinn Thor Rikhardsson is current Kadetten top scorer in the European League with 67 goals, Jonathan Svensson (67) and three-times CL winner Kim Andersson (56) are Ystad’s top scorers

Kadetten play their 26th season in EHF European Cup competitions, and have qualified for international competitions every year since 2004, while Ystad are currently in their sixth season of the second-tier EHF competition

last season, Kadetten proceeded to the quarter-finals of the European League, beating another Swedish team, Sävehof, in the Last 16; Ystad’s only duels with a Swiss team were in the 2002/03 season of the EHF Cup, when they eliminated St. Gallen in the second round

FTC (HUN) vs Montpellier HB (FRA)

Tuesday 21 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

FTC qualified for the Last 16 by finishing fourth in group B, with nine points. They booked their ticket thanks to a last-second equalizer against Flensburg-Handewitt (27:27) in their last game

Montpellier finished first in group A, with 16 points, having lost only two games in the group phase

FTC’s Bence Nagy is currently the European League second best scorer, with 84 goals across 14 games. Kyllian Villeminot netted 52 times for Montpellier across 11 games

Montpellier lost their two left-wingers to injuries in March. As a reaction, the club signed early Jaime Fernandez, from Norhorn, who was meant to join the club next summer

last weekend, Montpellier defeated Chartres in the French league (27:24) while FTC lost against Szeged in the Hungarian league (33:37)

Bidasoa Irun (ESP) vs Sporting CP (POR)

Tuesday 21 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Irun booked their Last 16 ticket by finishing third in group D, while Sporting grabbed the second spot in group C

this season is the second in a row that the Spanish side qualified for the Last 16. Last season, they were eliminated by GOG (63:59 on aggregate)

Sporting also qualified the European League Last 16 in 2021/22 and enjoyed a similar fate against SC Magdeburg (65:64 on aggregate)

Sporting’s Martim Costa is currently the third best scorer in the European League with 73 goals across 12 games. Irun’s best scorer, Inaki Cavero Echepare, netted 56 times in 11 games

of both teams, only Sporting had a game scheduled last weekend. They won it, 32:30 against Gaia in the Portuguese league

SL Benfica (POR) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)

Tuesday, 21 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Flensburg have the second-best record of goals scored per match, 33.5, only behind fellow German side, Füchse Berlin

the reigning champions have secured only two wins in five matches on their home court in the group phase and will face a struggle against Flensburg, who are one of the big favourites to clinch the trophy

the German side has suffered only one loss so far in the competition, 30:26 away to Ystad

Flensburg’s star, Jim Gottfridsson, the MVP of the EHF EURO 2022, has resumed training, albeit without contact, after a two-months absence, and is still sidelined

goalkeeper Benjamin Buric has the second-best average efficiency in the competition, stopping 96 shots throughout the competition for a 35.3 per cent saving efficiency

Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) vs Skanderborg-Aarhus (DEN)

Tuesday, 21 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV