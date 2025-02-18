Toulouse and GOG end winning streaks of Flensburg and Montpellier

No team in the EHF European League Men 2024/25 main round has a clean sheet anymore after the second matchday started with several surprise results on Tuesday evening. Titleholders SG Flensburg-Handewitt took a lucky draw against FENIX Toulouse (34:34), while Montpellier Handball saw their winning streak come to an end in Denmark, where GOG impressed with a 33:27 victory.

Elsewhere, fans in Switzerland saw a new European League goal record as hosts HC Kriens-Luzern beat Fraikin BM. Granollers 43:42 to remain in the quarter-final race. The 85 goals were three above the previous best mark from October 2022, when Valur and FTC (43:39) netted 82 times in total.

Also, 2022 champions Sport Lisboa e Benfica took their first main round victory by beating Ystads IF HF 36:31. Like the Swedish side, MOL Tatabanya KC lost their second main round match as VfL Gummersbach were in goal-scoring mood, too, and won 44:29.