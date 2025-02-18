Toulouse and GOG end winning streaks of Flensburg and Montpellier

Toulouse and GOG end winning streaks of Flensburg and Montpellier

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
18 February 2025, 20:45

No team in the EHF European League Men 2024/25 main round has a clean sheet anymore after the second matchday started with several surprise results on Tuesday evening. Titleholders SG Flensburg-Handewitt took a lucky draw against FENIX Toulouse (34:34), while Montpellier Handball saw their winning streak come to an end in Denmark, where GOG impressed with a 33:27 victory.

Elsewhere, fans in Switzerland saw a new European League goal record as hosts HC Kriens-Luzern beat Fraikin BM. Granollers 43:42 to remain in the quarter-final race. The 85 goals were three above the previous best mark from October 2022, when Valur and FTC (43:39) netted 82 times in total.

Also, 2022 champions Sport Lisboa e Benfica took their first main round victory by beating Ystads IF HF 36:31. Like the Swedish side, MOL Tatabanya KC lost their second main round match as VfL Gummersbach were in goal-scoring mood, too, and won 44:29.

HIGHLIGHT MATCH

GROUP IV

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs FENIX Toulouse (FRA) 34:34 (19:18)

The defending champions were extremely shaken, but finally remained unbeaten and still top the group with a two-point gap ahead of Toulouse. FENIX were Flensburg’s strongest international opponent by now, backed by an incredible performance of their Belgium goalkeeper Jef Lettens, who saved 17 shots. Flensburg had big problems in defence and caused a huge number of mistakes in attack. Toulouse were well prepared and benefitted from those mistakes. A 6:2 run from 25:22 to 27:28 turned the match around, but in the final stageds the lead changed constantly. 32 seconds before the end, Danish world champion Emil Jakobsen levelled the result with a penalty; on the final buzzer, Goncalo Martins missed Toulouse’s last chance. Martins was top scorer of his side, netting eight times, while the Danes Simon Pytlick (nine), Lukas Jørgensen (eight) and Emil Jakobsen (six) combined for 23 of the 34 SG goals.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250218 ELM MR R2 Text 1 Flensburg

IN OTHER MATCHES

HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) 43:42 (26:22)

GOG (DEN) vs Montpellier Handball (FRA) 33:27 (17:10)

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) vs Ystads IF HF (SWE) 36:31 (18:14)

MOL Tatabanya KC (HUN) vs VfL Gummersbach (GER) 29:44 (13:23)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250218 ELM MR R2 Gallery 1 1
Ingrid Anderson-Jensen
20250218 ELM MR R2 Gallery 1 2
Ingrid Anderson-Jensen
20250218 ELM MR R2 Gallery 1 3
Ingrid Anderson-Jensen
20250218 ELM MR R2 Gallery 1 7
Lau Nielsen
20250218 ELM MR R2 Gallery 1 8
Lau Nielsen
20250218 ELM MR R2 Gallery 1 9
Lau Nielsen
20250218 ELM MR R2 Gallery 1 10
Tania Paulo
20250218 ELM MR R2 Gallery 1 12
Tania Paulo
20250218 ELM MR R2 Gallery 1 11
Tania Paulo
20250218 ELM MR R2 Gallery 1 13
Kata Székely-Marosi
20250218 ELM MR R2 Gallery 1 14
Kata Székely-Marosi
20250218 ELM MR R2 Gallery 1 15
Kata Székely-Marosi

photos main & in-text: Ingrid Anderson-Jensen; gallery: as stated.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

202502 My Game Elver Main
Previous Article Elver’s game: “I really like the tactics about how to create the game in attack”
20250218 ELM MR R2 Main Kiel
Next Article Kiel outscore Porto; Limoges beat Irun with after-buzzer penalty

Latest news

More News