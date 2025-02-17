Next main round matches to offer exciting battles

The main round of the EHF European League Men 2024/25 only started last week, but it will already reach its midway point on Tuesday, as 16 teams will play their round 2 matches.

Only titleholders SG Flensburg-Handewitt and Montpellier Handball boast a perfect record in the current competition, and they will try to extend their winning streaks, playing against FENIX Toulouse and GOG, respectively. THW Kiel, who dropped their first point last week when they shared spoils with MT Melsungen, will try to get back to winning ways as they host FC Porto.