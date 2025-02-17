Next main round matches to offer exciting battles

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
17 February 2025, 13:00

The main round of the EHF European League Men 2024/25 only started last week, but it will already reach its midway point on Tuesday, as 16 teams will play their round 2 matches.

Only titleholders SG Flensburg-Handewitt and Montpellier Handball boast a perfect record in the current competition, and they will try to extend their winning streaks, playing against FENIX Toulouse and GOG, respectively. THW Kiel, who dropped their first point last week when they shared spoils with MT Melsungen, will try to get back to winning ways as they host FC Porto.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP III

THW Kiel (GER) vs FC Porto (POR)
Tuesday 18 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • after six straight wins in the group matches, Kiel dropped their first point in the competition, as they opened the main round with a draw against Melsungen (26:26) in the German derby
  • with five points, the German side are second-placed in the group, behind Melsungen, due to the goal difference
  • Porto claimed the biggest win on the opening day of the main round, as they defeated Vojvodina 29:20; the Portuguese side have two points and are ranked third in the group
  • the two sides met six times in European club competitions, with Kiel winning four encounters and Porto two
  • their paths last crossed in the EHF Champions League 2019/20 group stage, when the rivals exchanged one-goal away wins, 28:27 and 30:29
  • on Sunday, Kiel surprisingly lost against Wetzlar in the Bundesliga match (27:25), while Porto defeated ABC Braga 31:22 on Saturday

GROUP IV

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs FENIX Toulouse (FRA)
Tuesday 18 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • reigning champions Flensburg lead the group with six points, while Toulouse are second-placed with four points
  • the German side opened the main round with their seventh straight win in the current competition, as they proved too strong for Gummersbach (36:31) in an all-German clash
  • Toulouse also celebrated a victory last Tuesday, defeating MOL Tatabanya KC on home court, 35:28
  • it will be the first meeting of the two teams in European club competitions
  • Flensburg scored 270 goals in seven games so far, which is 38.6 goals on average, the best result among all the participants
  • on Saturday, the German side faced Gummersbach again, this time in a Bundesliga match, and also won by five goals (35:30); in contrast, Toulouse were defeated by Aix-en-Provence in a French league game on Saturday (31:29)

20250211 Fenix Tatabanya Frederic Speziale 189

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP I

HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP)
Tuesday 18 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GOG (DEN) vs Montpellier Handball (FRA)
Tuesday 18 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
 
GROUP II

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) vs Ystads IF HF (SWE)
Tuesday 18 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Limoges Handball (FRA) vs Bidasoa Irun (ESP)
Tuesday 18 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
 
GROUP III

Vojvodina (SRB) vs MT Melsungen (GER)
Tuesday 18 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
 
GROUP IV

MOL Tatabanya KC (HUN) vs VfL Gummersbach (GER)
Tuesday 18 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

XSM 0283

Photos © Be.A.Star-Productions (main), Frederic Speziale & Xavier Solanas (in-text)

World And European Wheelchair Championship PSR37636
