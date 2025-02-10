Two all-German duels highlight the start of the main round

16 teams are still in the race for the EHF Finals in Hamburg on 24/25 May – in the upcoming four weeks they will fight for the spots in the knockout stage of the EHF European League Men 2024/25. The four group winners directly proceed to the quarter-finals in April, while the teams ranked second and third duel in the play-offs for the remaining four spots.

The main round start is highlighted by a direct duel between two German teams who arrived from the group matches with the optimum of four points – MT Melsungen and THW Kiel. Besides, Montpellier Handball are eager to extend their winning streak against the Swiss side HC Kriens-Luzern. In addition, another all-German duel, between VfL Gummersbach and defending champions SG Flensburg-Handewitt, is scheduled for Tuesday.