Main round continues as race for quarter-finals heats up

Midway through the main round of the EHF European League Men 2024/25, no team has a perfect record of eight points. With the reverse fixtures of last week’s matches ahead, three group winners might already be confirmed on Tuesday, but only defending champions SG Flensburg-Handewitt have their fate in their own hands, while Montpellier Handball and Limoges Handball have to hope for help from outside – and need to win their matches.

Only the four group winners book their direct quarter-final tickets, while those teams ranked second and third have to prepare for the play-offs.