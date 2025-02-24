Main round continues as race for quarter-finals heats up

Main round continues as race for quarter-finals heats up

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
24 February 2025, 13:00

Midway through the main round of the EHF European League Men 2024/25, no team has a perfect record of eight points. With the reverse fixtures of last week’s matches ahead, three group winners might already be confirmed on Tuesday, but only defending champions SG Flensburg-Handewitt have their fate in their own hands, while Montpellier Handball and Limoges Handball have to hope for help from outside – and need to win their matches.

Only the four group winners book their direct quarter-final tickets, while those teams ranked second and third have to prepare for the play-offs.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP II

Bidasoa Irun (ESP) vs Limoges Handball (FRA)
Tuesday 25 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the former EHF Champions League winners Irun and European Cup debutants Limoges top their group, each having six points on their account
  • a penalty goal by Maxime Ogando before the final buzzer decided the reverse fixture last week, won by Limoges 32:31 after a fully balanced thriller
  • if Limoges win again and Benfica do not win at Ystad, the French side are already confirmed as group winners
  • Limoges are the only team among the 16 main round participants who won both main round matches
  • it is the duel of two Spanish coaches: Alejandro Mozas (Irun) and Alberto Entrerrios (Limoges)
  • both sides were victorious in their domestic leagues last weekend: Limoges won 34:32 against Chambery, while Irun took a close 26:25 win at Huesca

GROUP IV

FENIX Toulouse (FRA) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)
Tuesday 25 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • in last week’s reverse fixture FENIX Toulouse were close to become the first team to beat the defending champions in the EHF European League, but the first-ever duel of both sides ended 34:34
  • the Danish world champions Simon Pytlick (nine), Lukas Jørgensen (eight) and Emil Jakobsen (six) combined for 23 of 34 Flensburg’s goals, including Jakobsen’s last-minute penalty goal, while Gonçalo Martins was the top scorer of Toulouse with eight goals
  • Flensburg lead the group with seven points, while Toulouse are second-placed with five points – if the German side take their eighth win in nine matches, they are confirmed as group winners already
  • the current best scorers of both sides are August Pedersen with 49 goals for Flensburg and Nemanja Ilic, who netted 36 times for Toulouse
  • Flensburg lost the top match of the German Bundesliga 36:31 at Füchse Berlin on Sunday, while Toulouse tied 25:25 against Nimes in the French league

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250218 Flensburg Toulouse IAJ35477

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP I

Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs GOG (DEN)
Tuesday 25 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) vs HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI)
Tuesday 25 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP II

Ystads IF HF (SWE) vs Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR)
Tuesday 25 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP III

FC Porto (POR) vs THW Kiel (GER)
Tuesday 25 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

MT Melsungen (GER) vs Vojvodina (SRB)
Tuesday 25 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP IV

VfL Gummersbach (GER) vs MOL Tatabanya KC (HUN)
Tuesday 25 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250218 SL Benfica Ystads IF HF19

Photos © Lau Nielsen (main), Ingrid Anderson-Jensen & Tania Paulo (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

A88I1430
Previous Article Draw to decide groups for YAC and senior beach handball EUROs

Latest news

More News