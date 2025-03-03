Last main round clashes conclude with thrilling all-German duels

Two more direct quarter-final berths are still at stake, and the all-German duels will play a crucial role. In group III, a draw will be enough for THW Kiel to finish ahead of MT Melsungen, while titleholders SG Flensburg-Handewitt may stay on top of group IV even with a defeat by a small margin against VfL Gummersbach. FENIX Toulouse may still go level on points with Flensburg and Gummersbach, but they cannot claim the top place in the group due to the head-to-head results.

Besides, the last tickets to the play-offs will be handed out, and all the participating teams, except for Ystads IF HF in group II and MOL Tatabanya KC in group IV, still have a chance to continue their campaign in the tournament.



HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP III

THW Kiel (GER) vs MT Melsungen (GER)

Tuesday 4 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Kiel top the group with nine points, while the second-placed Melsungen are on eight points

last week, Kiel claimed a win at Porto (35:30), while Melsungen surprisingly dropped a point at home against the last-placed Vojvodina (26:26)

even a draw will be enough for Kiel to stay in the first position and book a direct quarter-final ticket, while Melsungen can only go through with a win

in a hard-fought reverse fixture, the teams shared spoils at Melsungen (26:26)

Kiel are still unbeaten in the current EHF European League season, having won eight of their nine matches, while Melsungen's only defeat took place in the group matches, 32:30 at Vardar

in the German Bundesliga, the two sides last met in September 2024, when Melsungen celebrated a 25:21 win at Kiel

on Friday, Kiel took their biggest win in the current Bundesliga season, beating Bietigheim 39:24, while Melsungen lost to Flensburg 35:33 on the following day

GROUP IV

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs VfL Gummersbach (GER)

Tuesday 4 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV