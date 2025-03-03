Last main round clashes conclude with thrilling all-German duels

Two more direct quarter-final berths are still at stake, and the all-German duels will play a crucial role. In group III, a draw will be enough for THW Kiel to finish ahead of MT Melsungen, while titleholders SG Flensburg-Handewitt may stay on top of group IV even with a defeat by a small margin against VfL Gummersbach. FENIX Toulouse may still go level on points with Flensburg and Gummersbach, but they cannot claim the top place in the group due to the head-to-head results.
Besides, the last tickets to the play-offs will be handed out, and all the participating teams, except for Ystads IF HF in group II and MOL Tatabanya KC in group IV, still have a chance to continue their campaign in the tournament.
HIGHLIGHT MATCHES
GROUP III
THW Kiel (GER) vs MT Melsungen (GER)
Tuesday 4 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Kiel top the group with nine points, while the second-placed Melsungen are on eight points
- last week, Kiel claimed a win at Porto (35:30), while Melsungen surprisingly dropped a point at home against the last-placed Vojvodina (26:26)
- even a draw will be enough for Kiel to stay in the first position and book a direct quarter-final ticket, while Melsungen can only go through with a win
- in a hard-fought reverse fixture, the teams shared spoils at Melsungen (26:26)
- Kiel are still unbeaten in the current EHF European League season, having won eight of their nine matches, while Melsungen's only defeat took place in the group matches, 32:30 at Vardar
- in the German Bundesliga, the two sides last met in September 2024, when Melsungen celebrated a 25:21 win at Kiel
- on Friday, Kiel took their biggest win in the current Bundesliga season, beating Bietigheim 39:24, while Melsungen lost to Flensburg 35:33 on the following day
GROUP IV
SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs VfL Gummersbach (GER)
Tuesday 4 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- still unbeaten in the competition, defending champions Flensburg are first-placed in the group with eight points, while Gummersbach rank second with six points
- in the previous round, Gummersbach comfortably beat Tatabanya 33:27, while Flensburg shared spoils with Toulouse, 35:35
- in the reverse fixture, 10 goals from Johannes Golla powered Flensburg to an away win at Gummersbach, 36:31
- if Toulouse do not win, Gummersbach will need to win by six or more goals
- the rivals have already met twice in the current Bundesliga season: they shared spoils at Gummersbach in October 2024 (29:29) and Flensburg took a home win in February 2025 (35:30)
- both sides were victorious in the Bundesliga last week: Gummersbach beat Hamburg 37:30, while Flensburg defeated Melsungen 35:33