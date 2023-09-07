16 teams dare to rise in the EHF Champions League Women

The EHF Champions League Women returns with a bang, as the top 16 clubs in Europe face off, with the battle for a place at the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest starting right now.

There are returning teams, there are powerhouses who aim to dethrone Vipers Kristiansand and there are also new names, ready to make their stand. With eight games scheduled throughout Europe on Saturday and Sunday, there will be no shortage of drama and exciting matchups, including a Scandinavian Match of the Week, when Vipers face Ikast Handbold.