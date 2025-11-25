MEDIA RELEASE: Raiffeisen Bank International will be the title partner of the EHF FINAL4 Women 2026 in Budapest.

Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) has stepped up its support of women’s handball, signing on as the title partner of the EHF FINAL4 Women 2026. The pinnacle weekend of club women’s handball will be known as the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026.

The agreement follows RBI’s existing involvement of both the men’s and women’s EHF Champions League competitions. From the start of the 2024/25 season, RBI became an official partner of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and a premium partner of the EHF Champions League Women.

As the title partner of the EHF FINAL4 Women 2026, RBI will receive additional visibility around the event, which takes place in Budapest on 6 /7 June 2026.

The partnership aligns with RBI’s strong presence in Central and Eastern Europe, where women’s handball is a top sport, and reflects RBI’s values of trust, performance, innovation and inclusivity.

Being the title partner of the EHF FINAL4 Women offers RBI direct customer engagement and a powerful emotional touchpoint, and builds on highly positive customer feedback from the 2024/25 season. It will also offer RBI the opportunity to engage with employees, customers, and business partners through hospitality and event experiences, and will strengthen its brand visibility in a premium international environment.

EHF Marketing Managing Director David Szlezak said: “This new agreement is a strong continuation of our partnership with Raiffeisen Bank International, a leading pan-European financial institution. It underlines the premium status of the EHF FINAL4 Women in Budapest and will support the continued development of women’s club handball commercially and globally. Our emphasis will be on a long-term vision for growth and a shared philosophy with Raiffeisen Bank to develop women’s sport and fans’ engagement with it.”

Veronika Yalçinkaya, Director of Marketing & Communication at Raiffeisen Bank Hungary said: “Our first season as a partner of the EHF Champions League has shown us how strongly customers and employees connect with handball. Becoming title partner of the EHF FINAL4 Women is the next step in deepening that relationship and investing in a sport that truly inspires our region. Women’s handball has a unique emotional power, and the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest is one of its most inspiring stages.”

Early-bird ticket sales for Budapest start on 26 November

The EHF FINAL4 Women is one of Europe’s biggest indoor women’s sports events, uniting fans, families, partners, and business communities in the MVM Dome.

Fans experience an iconic atmosphere, with 20,000 spectators attending each day, and millions more watching live on TV around the world. The event offers sponsors wide-ranging partner activation opportunities, hospitality platforms, and community engagement.

The event is also supported by local partners and organisers, the Hungarian Handball Federation (HHF) and the Hungarian National Event Management Agency (NEMA), whose agreement currently lasts until 2027.

Early-bird ticket sales for the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 start on Wednesday 26 November 2025 until Wednesday 31 December 2025, with prices starting from €34 per ticket for both match days. As of 1 January 2026, regular tickets will be available with pricing starting at €37.

For more information visit: https://ehfcl.eurohandball.com/women/2025-26/ehf-final4-2026/about-the-event/general-information/

photo © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff