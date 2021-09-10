18 referee pairs nominated for EHF EURO 2022
As the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia draws closer, the EHF have nominated the 18 referee pairs that will officiate the 15th edition of the championship.
The Men’s EHF EURO 2022 will take place from 13 to 30 January in five cities in Hungary and Slovakia, with Spain hoping to make it a three-peat and defend their back-to-back titles. 18 referee pairs from 18 countries will whistle the 65 matches played throughout the EURO on the path to finding the next champions.
After the preliminary round the number of pairs will be reduced to 12 and the total number will also be decreased ahead of the final round.
Preliminary round games will be played in Bratislava, Kosice, Szeged, Debrecen and Budapest, before the two capitals host the two main round groups. The final weekend will take place in Budapest in the New Budapest Arena. It will be the second edition of the Men’s EHF EURO played with 24 teams.
The referees for the Men’s EHF EURO 2022:
AUT: Radojko Brkic / Andrei Jusufhodzic
CRO: Matija Gubica / Boris Milosevic
CZE: Vaclav Horacek / Jiri Novotny
DEN: Mads Hansen / Jesper Madsen
ESP: Andreu Marin / Ignacio Garcia Serradilla
GER: Robert Schulze / Tobias Tönnies
HUN: Adam Biro / Oliver Kiss
ISL: Jonas Eliasson / Anton Palsson
LTU: Vaidas Mazeika / Mindaugas Gatelis
MKD: Slave Nikolov / Gjorgji Nachevski
MNE: Ivan Pavicevic / Milos Raznatovic
POR: Duarte Santos / Ricardo Fonseca
ROU: Bogdan Nicolae Stark / Romeo Mihai Stefan
SLO: Bojan Lah / David Sok
SRB: Nenad Nikolic / Dusan Stojkovic
SUI: Arthur Brunner / Morad Salah
SVK: Boris Mandak / Mario Rudinsky
SWE: Mirza Kurtagic / Mattias Wetterwik