18 referee pairs nominated for EHF EURO 2022

As the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia draws closer, the EHF have nominated the 18 referee pairs that will officiate the 15th edition of the championship.

The Men’s EHF EURO 2022 will take place from 13 to 30 January in five cities in Hungary and Slovakia, with Spain hoping to make it a three-peat and defend their back-to-back titles. 18 referee pairs from 18 countries will whistle the 65 matches played throughout the EURO on the path to finding the next champions.

After the preliminary round the number of pairs will be reduced to 12 and the total number will also be decreased ahead of the final round.

Preliminary round games will be played in Bratislava, Kosice, Szeged, Debrecen and Budapest, before the two capitals host the two main round groups. The final weekend will take place in Budapest in the New Budapest Arena. It will be the second edition of the Men’s EHF EURO played with 24 teams.

The referees for the Men’s EHF EURO 2022:

AUT: Radojko Brkic / Andrei Jusufhodzic

CRO: Matija Gubica / Boris Milosevic

CZE: Vaclav Horacek / Jiri Novotny

DEN: Mads Hansen / Jesper Madsen

ESP: Andreu Marin / Ignacio Garcia Serradilla

GER: Robert Schulze / Tobias Tönnies

HUN: Adam Biro / Oliver Kiss

ISL: Jonas Eliasson / Anton Palsson

LTU: Vaidas Mazeika / Mindaugas Gatelis

MKD: Slave Nikolov / Gjorgji Nachevski

MNE: Ivan Pavicevic / Milos Raznatovic

POR: Duarte Santos / Ricardo Fonseca

ROU: Bogdan Nicolae Stark / Romeo Mihai Stefan

SLO: Bojan Lah / David Sok

SRB: Nenad Nikolic / Dusan Stojkovic

SUI: Arthur Brunner / Morad Salah

SVK: Boris Mandak / Mario Rudinsky

SWE: Mirza Kurtagic / Mattias Wetterwik