EHF launches new Home of Handball app

The European Handball Federation are delighted to announce the launch of its very first dedicated mobile app, Home of Handball.

The app, available on iOS and Android, follows the EHF’s ‘Home of Handball’ approach and unites all of Europe’s major handball competitions – from the club as well as from the national team side – under one roof.

The integration of highlights from EHFTV, as well as of live scores, club and player information, are key ingredients for an enriching user experience. The app features gamification elements and furthermore allows for each user to completely individualise his or her experience by selecting their favourite club and/or favourite competition.

The arrival of the app offers handball fans across the globe European handball at their fingertips while at the same time creates an entry point for new fans to enter the arena and learn about the excitement of handball.

Developed together alongside Austrian start-up House of Web, the app offers smooth user experience, allowing for an easy as well as exciting entry into the world of handball with a comprehensive overview about every single match in the EHF’s competitions each season.

To download the app on iOS click here.

To download the app on Android click here.