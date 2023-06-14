20 clubs registered for EHF Champions League Men 2023/24

The registered teams have been divided in two categories: teams from countries with a fixed place in the EHF Champions League and requests for an additional place from nations with at least one team in the competition or for an upgrade from the EHF European League from countries without a place in the EHF Champions League.

A total of 10 registered teams have a fixed place provided that all the respective requirements are fulfilled by these clubs as outlined by the competition's regulations.

10 more clubs are seeking a spot as an additional place or an upgrade. All four of this year's EHF FINAL4 participants - Barça, Paris Saint-Germain Handball, SC Magdeburg and Barlinek Industria Kielce - are among the teams with guaranteed spots.

The playing system in the upcoming season remains unchanged and the group phase of the EHF Champions League 2023/24 will consist of two groups with eight teams each.

In the next steps, the evaluation group will prepare recommendations on Monday 19 June, with the final line-up for the new season to be announced by Wednesday 21 June. The draw for the group phase is scheduled for Tuesday 27 June in Vienna.

Registered teams EHF Champions League Men 2023/24

Teams from countries with a fixed place in the Champions League if all requirements are met

DEN - GOG

ESP - Barça

FRA - Paris Saint-Germain Handball

GER - THW Kiel

GER - SC Magdeburg

HUN - Telekom Veszprém HC

MKD - HC Eurofarm Pelister

POL - Barlinek Industria Kielce

POR - FC Porto

SLO - RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko

Requests for additional places and upgrades:

CRO - HC Zagreb

ROU - CS Dinamo Bucuresti

SWE - IFK Kristianstad

NOR - Kolstad Handball

POR - Sporting CP

FRA - Montpellier Handball

DEN - Aalborg Handbold

HUN - OTP Bank-Pick Szeged

POL - Orlen Wisla Plock

SUI - Kadetten Schaffhausen