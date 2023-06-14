20 clubs registered for EHF Champions League Men 2023/24
Ahead of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023, the names of the 20 clubs seeking a spot in next season's EHF Champions League Men have been announced by the EHF.
The registered teams have been divided in two categories: teams from countries with a fixed place in the EHF Champions League and requests for an additional place from nations with at least one team in the competition or for an upgrade from the EHF European League from countries without a place in the EHF Champions League.
A total of 10 registered teams have a fixed place provided that all the respective requirements are fulfilled by these clubs as outlined by the competition's regulations.
10 more clubs are seeking a spot as an additional place or an upgrade. All four of this year's EHF FINAL4 participants - Barça, Paris Saint-Germain Handball, SC Magdeburg and Barlinek Industria Kielce - are among the teams with guaranteed spots.
The playing system in the upcoming season remains unchanged and the group phase of the EHF Champions League 2023/24 will consist of two groups with eight teams each.
In the next steps, the evaluation group will prepare recommendations on Monday 19 June, with the final line-up for the new season to be announced by Wednesday 21 June. The draw for the group phase is scheduled for Tuesday 27 June in Vienna.
Registered teams EHF Champions League Men 2023/24
Teams from countries with a fixed place in the Champions League if all requirements are met
DEN - GOG
ESP - Barça
FRA - Paris Saint-Germain Handball
GER - THW Kiel
GER - SC Magdeburg
HUN - Telekom Veszprém HC
MKD - HC Eurofarm Pelister
POL - Barlinek Industria Kielce
POR - FC Porto
SLO - RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko
Requests for additional places and upgrades:
CRO - HC Zagreb
ROU - CS Dinamo Bucuresti
SWE - IFK Kristianstad
NOR - Kolstad Handball
POR - Sporting CP
FRA - Montpellier Handball
DEN - Aalborg Handbold
HUN - OTP Bank-Pick Szeged
POL - Orlen Wisla Plock
SUI - Kadetten Schaffhausen