Bring the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 into your home

Watch on EHFTV and live TV

The free-to-watch EHFTV platform is where fans, after a one-time registration, will find all four matches of the EHF FINAL4 with commentary by Chris O'Reilly, though geo-restrictions apply in certain regions. The platform is fully adaptable for all devices, whether fans are enjoying the matches at home or catching them on the go on a mobile device.

In addition, a wide range of broadcasters across Europe, Africa, the Americas and Asia will be airing the EHF FINAL4. Find the full list of broadcasters at the bottom of this article.

Tune in to Twitch

The Home of Handball channel on streaming platform Twitch brings you weekly shows throughout the season, but for the EHF FINAL4 there will be even more content. Hosted by Andrea Lekic, Alex Kulesh, Adrian Costeiu and Bengt Kunkel, the show will begin at 14:00 CEST on Friday 16 June to cover the opening party - with special guests and games on the menu.

The Twitch show returns on both Saturday and Sunday with a full programme of entertainment planned for before, during and after the matches, beginning at 12:00 CEST on Saturday and 10:00 CEST on Sunday. Fans can tune in and have a place to meet throughout the EHF FINAL4, with plenty of opportunities to engage in the chat, take part in quizzes and even win some prizes.