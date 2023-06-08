Bring the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 into your home
While thousands of fans will gather in Cologne this weekend to cheer on Barça, Barlinek Industria Kielce, Paris Saint-Germain and SC Magdeburg at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4, there are still plenty of ways for those of you at home to follow all the action.
Watch on EHFTV and live TV
The free-to-watch EHFTV platform is where fans, after a one-time registration, will find all four matches of the EHF FINAL4 with commentary by Chris O'Reilly, though geo-restrictions apply in certain regions. The platform is fully adaptable for all devices, whether fans are enjoying the matches at home or catching them on the go on a mobile device.
In addition, a wide range of broadcasters across Europe, Africa, the Americas and Asia will be airing the EHF FINAL4. Find the full list of broadcasters at the bottom of this article.
Tune in to Twitch
The Home of Handball channel on streaming platform Twitch brings you weekly shows throughout the season, but for the EHF FINAL4 there will be even more content. Hosted by Andrea Lekic, Alex Kulesh, Adrian Costeiu and Bengt Kunkel, the show will begin at 14:00 CEST on Friday 16 June to cover the opening party - with special guests and games on the menu.
The Twitch show returns on both Saturday and Sunday with a full programme of entertainment planned for before, during and after the matches, beginning at 12:00 CEST on Saturday and 10:00 CEST on Sunday. Fans can tune in and have a place to meet throughout the EHF FINAL4, with plenty of opportunities to engage in the chat, take part in quizzes and even win some prizes.
Follow the live blog
As with every Machineseeker EHF Champions League matchday, the live blog on eurohandball.com will guide you through every minute of the action. Join EHF editor Eric Willemsen for coverage of all four matches, live comments as the action unfolds, updates on results, discussion on upcoming games, links for where to watch, a rounded overview of the social media conversation – and much more.
Statistics straight from the arena
Can’t watch the action live? Never fear, the ticker is here!
The eurohandball.com live ticker, available by clicking the match information for each specific game, gives a live rundown of the 60 minutes of thrills with information such as goals, punishments, team and individual scoring rates and more. Thanks to on-site management, the live ticker brings the statistics straight from the playing hall to the fans at home.
Stay in touch socially
The dedicated EHF Champions League social media channels offer near-to-live clips of the best moments, scores and results, photo galleries and reposting of the clubs’ best content on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Once the final buzzer has sounded, and – on Sunday – the trophy has been handed over to the EHF Champions League 2022/23 winners, fans can read about all what happened in the reviews on the EHF Champions League website.
Here is the official list of broadcasters providing live coverage across Europe and around the world.
