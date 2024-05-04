Metz seal EHF FINAL4 berth in style against CSM

Metz keep everything under control on the way to the EHF FINAL4

Metz Handball have clearly learned something from the previous season when they won by a six-goal margin in the away match of the quarter-finals against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, only to concede a seven-goal loss on their home court and miss out on the EHF FINAL4.

This time around, the French side, which had lost only five of their previous 45 home matches in the EHF Champions League Women, simply proved to be too strong, too polished and too efficient for CSM.

The Romanian side is leaving the competition empty-handed once again, a familiar theme, with something missing in all the previous seasons, a consistency which hampered CSM, who looked more and more like a one-trick-pony, relying every season on Neagu to deliver.