Metz seal EHF FINAL4 berth in style against CSM
After the 27:24 win in the first leg, Metz Handball controlled the second leg of the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League Women, taking a clear 29:23 win over CSM Bucuresti.
Metz Handball are the first team that has managed to qualify for the EHF FINAL4 this season. They will find out their opponents on Wednesday, 7 May, at 17:00 CET, when the draws for both the EHF FINAL4 and the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 take place in Budapest.
I'm very happy and proud of my team. I know everything we've done in the last few weeks, we've trained a lot, talked a lot about the game plan. It’s a new FINAL4 appearance for us, and we just want to enjoy it. The goal is, of course, to prepare properly for the semi-final and do something we've never done before.
Congratulations to Metz on these two matches and good luck in the FINAL4 tournament. It was a big challenge, and Champions League quarter-final games are always something special. I'd still like to congratulate my girls because they fought right to the end. I’m grateful and proud of everything we did.