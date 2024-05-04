Györ survive the MOTW to progress to EHF FINAL4
The EHF Champions League Women will have a new champion after a three-season-long reign of Vipers Kristiansand, after the Norwegians ended up being eliminated by Györi Audi ETO KC. They however left the court with their heads held high following a 26:24 win in the Match of the Week.
Györi Audi ETO KC will that way join Metz Handball in the FINAL4 tournament. They will find out the names of their semi-final opponents Wednesday, May 7, at 17:00 CET, when the draws for both the EHF FINAL4 and the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 will take place in Budapest.
The only thing that matters right now is that we've managed to secure a spot in the FINAL4 tournament. Their goalkeeper did great today, and it was not easy to get past them. Goal is obviously to go all the way now.
I'm proud of the team, we fought really hard. We were motivated to turn things around, but that loss proved to be too big in the end with small mistakes from our side helping them get back onto the right track. It was a hard season for us, but we fought hard all the way through and I'm proud of all of my teammates.