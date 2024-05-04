Györ survive the MOTW to progress to EHF FINAL4

Bittersweet win for Vipers

Györ’s line player Kari Brattset Dale told eurohandball.com earlier this week that this season has been a “roller-coaster” for her side and this match only hardened that stance, with the Hungarian powerhouse failing to replicate their flawless performance from the first leg, when they won by seven goals, 30:23.

That win surely made Györ lose some focus, as Vipers threw off the Match of the Week with a 4:0 unanswered run, which surely made Györ’s coach Per Johansson scratch his head, as Vipers are by no means a team which should be left in that position, no matter their woes throughout this season, in which they lost nine EHF CLW matches.

The second home loss of the season for Györi Audi ETO KC is yet another warning sign for the Hungarian powerhouse before the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest, as they were once again challenged by a side which had nothing to lose and their attacking form is definitely one to watch.

As for Vipers, a challenging season both on and off the court ended with a bittersweet win, as their three-season domination is over. Yet with that grit and determination, the next season cannot come early enough, with the Norwegian powerhouse ready to prove that they still belong among the best.