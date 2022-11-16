Tickets are still available for the last two days of the Women's EHF EURO 2022, and are now offered with a 20% discount, encouraging the fans to come to the arena and cheer for their teams.

The sale starts on Wednesday 16 November, at 15:00 CET and the discounts will be applied for all-day tickets for the matches scheduled on Friday and Sunday in the Arena Stozice in Ljubljana.

The final weekend of the tournament promises some mouth-watering clashes, starting with the match for fifth place and finishing with the two fiery semi-finals on Friday 18 November, and the bronze medal match and the big final on Sunday 20 November.

The match for fifth place, scheduled for Friday 18 November at 15:00 CET, will pit together the sides that finished on the third place in their main round groups. Denmark, Sweden, Slovenia and Croatia can still finish third in group I, while Netherlands, Spain, Germany and Romania are fighting for the third place in group II.

The semi-finals of the EHF EURO 2022 are scheduled for Friday, 18 November, at 17:45 CET and 20:30 CET, with the bronze medal game and the final scheduled for Sunday, 20 November, at 17:45 CET and 20:30 CET.

Three teams are already qualified – Norway, France and Montenegro - with the fourth decided after the final matchday of the main round in Ljubljana, therefore the last five games of the tournament will likely be the most exciting yet in the competition.

Slovenia, Denmark and Sweden are fighting for the last place in the semi-finals in group I of the main round. Slovenia take on Hungary, Sweden meet Croatia, and Denmark face reigning European champions Norway in the last game of the group.