France make it six out of six against Spain

GROUP II

France vs Spain 36:23 (17:9)

despite resting key starters, with Pauletta Foppa, Laura Flippes and Cleopatre Darleux in the stands and Grace Zaadi or Beatrice Edwige on the bench throughout the whole match, France sealed their largest win in the tournament

France extended their winning streak to six games, only one win shy of their best-ever run in history at the EHF EURO, while delivering Spain their worst loss in the competition

all of France’s 11 outfield players which took the court scored at least one goal, with Chloe Valentini, Tamara Horacek and Oceane Sercien Ugolin combining for 16 goals

the reigning Olympic champions tied their largest-ever win, by a 13-goal margin, 29:16, set against North Macedonia in 2012

France had already won the group, but delivered a strong performance against Spain and will now head to the semi-finals in Ljubljana, where they face the defending champions, Norway

France leave Spain with no chance

After scoring only nine goals in the first half against mighty France, Spain tried everything in their power in the second half, including using a seven-on-six extensively. It backfired spectacularly. With France’s excellent fast breaks delivering blow after blow, Olivier Krumbholz’s side scored their largest number of goals at the EHF EURO 2022, 36, in a superb display of efficiency.

France also flirted with their record of number of goals scored in a single game at the EHF EURO, yet delivered Spain their worst loss at the EHF EURO, tying a 21:34 loss against Norway in 2018. It is clear that the two teams are at different stages of their development, with France clearly ahead by miles and slowly transforming in one of the biggest candidates for the trophy.

France head coach Olivier Krumbholz: “At the start of the EHF EURO, we expected to play against a Scandinavian team in the semi-final. Sweden, Denmark and Norway are very close – and Norway are not very, very good at this tournament. We have the chance and we prepare this game seriously.”

Spain left back Lara Gonzalez: “We knew France are a good team and won all titles. We did not give what we have, it was a really a bad match – from the attitude and what we can bring onto he court. The young French players did a good job.”