20 teams await play-off draw for 2023 World Championship

In pot 1 there are those 10 Women's EHF EURO 2022 participants, which have not directly qualified for the event. They will get an opponent from pot 2, with the nine winners of the first phase of this qualification and Czech Republic – according to the current Women’s National Team ranking directly qualified for this second phase.

The co-hosts Denmark, Sweden and Norway, which are all on court at the final weekend in Ljubljana on Friday, qualified directly for the next World Championship; the two semi-finalists France and Montenegro plus Netherlands, who contest the match for fifth place against Sweden on Friday, have grabbed the three additional spots for a direct qualification.

2023 IHF Women's World Championship – European qualification play-off draw

Pot 1: Croatia, Spain, Germany, Hungary, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Serbia and Switzerland

Pot 2: Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia, Iceland, Türkiye, Ukraine, Portugal, Greece, Italy and Kosovo.

Serbia and Kosovo cannot be drawn against each other. The home right will be decided by draw.

The play-offs will be played 7/8 April (first leg) and 11/12 April 2023 (second leg); the 10 winners of these ties clinch their berth for the World Championship.