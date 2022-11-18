Popovic’s Montenegrin and Danish worlds clash in semi-final

From 2002 until 2010, Popovic was strongly connected to the golden years of Danish club handball. Three times, she won the EHF Champions League with Slagelse – in 2004, 2005, and 2007; twice with Viborg – in 2009 and 2010. Only two other players won five European top-flight titles in such a short time: former Györ stars Eduarda Amorim and Anita Görbicz.

However, Popovic’s great impact on Montenegrin handball was still to come. After 100 international matches for Yugoslavia and Serbia-Montenegro, she steered Buducnost to their first and her sixth EHF Champions League trophy, and the national team to silver at the London 2012 Olympic Games, before she retired from the national team.

Popovic briefly returned on court for the Rio 2016 Olympics, where she was Montenegro’s flag bearer and scored four goals.

In 2020, she became head coach of Buducnost, the next year also from the Montenegro national team after serving as an assistant for a while. Now Popovic can make her dream of her first EHF EURO final come true, since Montenegro’s 2012 triumph came just months after her retirement.

On Friday, Montenegro face Denmark in the first semi-final (live on EHFTV at 17:45 CET) when Popovic’s two handball worlds will collide.

Denmark have been waiting even longer for a return to an EHF EURO final – 18 years, since their 2004 final defeat to Norway. Their last major trophy dates back to the Athens 2004 Olympics.

Since Jesper Jensen took over in 2020, the only way has been up again for Denmark, who won bronze at the 2021 IHF World Championship in Spain.