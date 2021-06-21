20 teams eye spot in DELO EHF Champions League

A total of 20 clubs from 13 different nations has registered at the European Handball Federation for a place in the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22.

Registration does not automatically mean participation, and the final list of all 16 participants will only be confirmed following the EHF EXEC meeting on Friday 25 June.

The 2021/22 season is the 28th in the history of Europe’s prime women’s club competition. Like last season, its format includes a group phase with two groups of eight teams each.

10 teams with fixed places

Based on the EHF ranking list the teams from the top eight countries have been registered as national champions; the Macedonian champions have not submitted a registration.

The participation of these 10 teams, which include defending champions Vipers Kristiansand from Norway, is now only subject to approval by the EHF EXEC.

10 requests for an upgrade

In addition, 10 clubs eligible to enter the EHF European League have submitted their requests for a Champions League upgrade via their national federations.

What’s next

The clubs which request an upgrade will now be evaluated based on several different criteria (venue, TV, spectators, results in past EHF competitions, product management and digital) and recommendations will be prepared for the following EXEC, which will confirm the teams for the remaining seven positions on the starting grid.

The final list of the 16 teams for the new season will be announced on Monday 28 June.

The group phase draw will be held on Friday 2 July in Vienna and will be streamed live on the EHF digital channels.

Teams with fixed places (10):

CRO – RK Podravka Vegeta

DEN – Odense Håndbold

FRA – Brest Bretagne Handball

GER – BV Borussia 09 Dortmund

HUN – FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

HUN – Györi AUDI ETO KC

MNE – Buducnost BEMAX

NOR – Vipers Kristiansand

ROU – CSM Bucuresti

RUS – CSKA

Requests for an upgrade from the EHF European League (10):

DEN – Team Esbjerg

FRA – Metz Handball

GER – SG BBM Bietigheim

NOR – Storhamar Håndball Elite

ROU – CS Minaur Baia Mare

RUS – Rostov-Don

CZE – DHK Banik Most

SLO – RK Krim Mercator

SWE – IK Sävehof

TUR – Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK



