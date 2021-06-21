In total 22 teams from 16 countries are vying for a place in the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 after they all submitted their application before the deadline last week.

But this was just the first step towards the final roster of clubs for the new season. Registration of clubs does not equal participation, and the final list of all participants will only be confirmed by the EHF Executive Committee and announced on Monday 28 June.

After the big reform of the EHF club competitions‘ system last year, the 2021/22 season will again be played in a format with only 16 teams divided in two groups of eight.

10 teams with fixed places

Based on the EHF ranking list the teams from top nine countries have been registered as national champions and have fixed places in the new season.

According to the regulations Germany as the national federation ranked first in the EHF European League Seeding List 2021/22 will be the only country with two fixed places and although there are still two rounds to be played in the German bundesliga to determine the new domestic champions it is safe to say already now that both rivals THW Kiel and SG Flensburg-Handewitt will claim these two positions.

The participation of these ten teams is now only subject of an approval by the EHF EXEC.

12 requests for an upgrade

In addition, 12 clubs eligible to enter the EHF European League have submitted their requests for a Champions League upgrade via their national federations.

What’s next

On Friday 25 June the EHF Champions League Evaluation Group will grade the clubs which request an upgrade based on several different criteria (venue, TV, spectators, results in past EHF competitions, product management and digital) and prepare recommendations for the following EXEC, which will confirm the teams for the remaining six positions on the starting grid.

The final list of the teams for the new season will then be announced on Monday 28 June.

Draw dates confirmed

The group phase draw will be held on Friday 2 July in Vienna and will be streamed live on the EHF digital channels.

Teams with fixed places (10)

CRO - HC PPD Zagreb

DEN - Aalborg Håndbold

ESP - Barça

FRA - Paris St. Germain Handball

GER - THW Kiel

GER - SG Flensburg-Handewitt

HUN - MOL-PICK Szeged

MKD - HC Vardar 1961

POL - Lomza Vive Kielce

POR - FC Porto



Upgrade requests (12)

BLR - HC Meshkov Brest

DEN - GOG Handbold

FRA - Montpellier HB

HUN - Telekom Veszprém HC

NOR - Elverum Handball

POL - Orlen Wisla Plock

POR - Sporting CP

ROU - CS Dinamo Bucuresti

SLO - RK Gorenje Velenje

SUI - Kadetten Schaffhausen

SWE - IK Sävehof

UKR - HC Motor