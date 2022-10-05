2022 bronze medal match replayed in Match of the Week

Team Esbjerg and Metz Handball will meet again for the first time since the EHF FINAL4 Women 2022 bronze medal match in Match of the Week for round 5 of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23.

In Budapest in June, Metz beat Esbjerg 32:26 to clinch third place in the competition. Their meeting on Sunday 16 October will be their sixth game in Champions League history in less than three years. So far, Metz have won three matches to Esbjerg's one, with their first meeting ending in a 31:31 draw.

Metz are currently undefeated in the current season, with two wins and one draw from their three games, while Esbjerg lost 29:31 to Györi Audi ETO KC in round 1 before big wins in rounds 2 and 3.

Match of the week in round 6 will go to Slovenia, as RK Krim Mercator Ljubljana welcome Brest Bretagne Handball. Brest won both their previous meetings in the 2019/20 main round, but both sides have one win and two losses to their tally after three rounds so far.

Both matches will be streamed live on EHFTV, and will be covered extensively on the official EHF social media channels.

Match of the Week schedule – rounds 5 & 6

Round 5

Sunday 16 October

Team Esbjerg vs Metz Handball (16:00 CEST)

Round 6

Sunday 23 October

RK Krim Mercator Ljubljana vs Brest Bretagne Handball (14:00 CEST)