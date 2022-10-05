Romania ride once again on the winds of change

Romania changed their coach this autumn for the sixth time in the past seven years in the hope that the change will drive them back to the top of European handball once again.

Florentin Pera, who has three seasons at the helm of teams that took part in the EHF Champions League Women, is the new man in charge – but can his attention to detail and defence-first mentality help Romania get back into the fold, after some disappointing results?

Main facts:

Romania’s last top 10 finish at a major international tournament was the fourth place at the EHF EURO 2018

the 12th-place finish at the EHF EURO 2020, when Romania only won a single game, against Poland, was their worst-ever finish in the history of the competition

Cristina Neagu, Romania’s captain and most influential player, is the all-time top scorer of the EHF EURO with 264 goals, one of the two players to have ever hit the 200-goal mark

Romania will feature in group C of the EHF EURO 2022, alongside France, the Netherlands and North Macedonia, playing in Skopje

they have taken part in 14 of the 15 tournaments at the EHF EURO, but won a single medal, the bronze in 2010, finishing fourth two times

Three questions ahead of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022:

- What do the players understand of what’s happening at the national team?

In the last 17 years, Romania have changed their coach nine times, with six of those changes coming in the past seven years. The strategy has been patchy, with Sweden’s Tomas Ryde and Spain’s Ambros Martin bringing in new ideas and a new training methodology, only for Romania to revert to their own coaches in the past three years.

Yet Florentin Pera, the current coach, and Bogdan Burcea, who served as the head coach between 2020 and 2021 and is now an assistant in Pera’s team, have a different understanding of handball than Adrian Vasile, who led the team at the 2021 IHF Women’s World Championship.

With so many different styles and plenty of change, players have had little time to adapt, despite the main core of the team remaining more or same the less over the past years. That could account for their disappointing recent results, including a 12th place finish at the EHF EURO 2020, the worst in the history of the team.

- Does Florentin Pera have enough time to get the team back on track?

Pera was confirmed in September as the new coach for Romania’s women national team, replacing Adrian Vasile, whose contract was up in July. Pera, who recently finished his one-year stint at Russian side CSKA, had only two months to prepare for the EHF EURO 2022 and only three friendly games prior to the throw off, at the Carpathian Trophy, where Romanian faced Austria, Serbia and Spain.

Pera has plenty of experience as a coach, having featured in the EHF Champions League Women, but this is his first time on the bench of a national team, which means less time to prepare the squad, help the team gel and impose his defence-first philosophy.