32 teams in W17 events learn opponents

28 January 2025, 12:20

The 32 teams that will contest the W17 EHF EURO 2025 and W17 EHF Championships 2025 learned who they will face on the path to the respective titles when the draws for both events were held at the EHF Office in Vienna on Tuesday morning.

It will be the first W17 EHF EURO with 24 teams vying for the European title, growing from the previous line-up of 16 sides. Eight nations will play the second-tier EHF Championship.

This will be the second summer of international competition for this generation, following the Women’s 16 European Open 2024, won by Switzerland. At that event, Germany were the runners-up, Hungary the bronze medallists and France rounded out the top four.

For the W17 EHF EURO 2025, the groups are:

  • Group A: Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Türkiye
  • Group B: Germany, Portugal, North Macedonia, Slovakia
  • Group C: Netherlands, Iceland, Switzerland, Faroe Islands
  • Group D: Hungary, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia
  • Group E: France, Montenegro, Czechia, Lithuania
  • Group F: Croatia, Romania, Austria, Poland

At the W17 EHF EURO, the two top teams in each group at the conclusion of the preliminary round will progress to the main round. The main round will consist of three groups of four sides, with the top two in each group, along with the two best third-ranked teams, qualify for the quarter-finals.

At the previous edition, in 2023, France beat Denmark in the final to clinch their second trophy in the event, while Germany took the bronze medal after beating Croatia in the 3/4 placement match.

For the W17 EHF Championship 2025 in Kosovo, the groups will be:

  • Group A: Finland, Kosovo, Latvia, Bulgaria
  • Group B: Italy, Israel, Ukraine, Great Britain

The W17 EHF EURO 2025 will take place from July 30 to August 10 in Podgorica, Montenegro. It is the second consecutive time the Montenegrin capital has hosted the tournament, and Podgorica will also be the site of the W19 EHF EURO 2025 earlier in July. The W17 EHF Championship 2025 will be played in Pristina, Kosovo from August 4 to 10.

As organisers, hosts Montenegro and Kosovo, both in pot 2 for their respective draw, had the right to select their playing groups, following the drawing of all other pots.

The draws were conducted by EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner and Chief Sports Officer Markus Glaser.

