32 teams in W17 events learn opponents

It will be the first W17 EHF EURO with 24 teams vying for the European title, growing from the previous line-up of 16 sides. Eight nations will play the second-tier EHF Championship.

This will be the second summer of international competition for this generation, following the Women’s 16 European Open 2024, won by Switzerland. At that event, Germany were the runners-up, Hungary the bronze medallists and France rounded out the top four.

For the W17 EHF EURO 2025, the groups are:

Group A: Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Türkiye

Group B: Germany, Portugal, North Macedonia, Slovakia

Group C: Netherlands, Iceland, Switzerland, Faroe Islands

Group D: Hungary, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

Group E: France, Montenegro, Czechia, Lithuania

Group F: Croatia, Romania, Austria, Poland

At the W17 EHF EURO, the two top teams in each group at the conclusion of the preliminary round will progress to the main round. The main round will consist of three groups of four sides, with the top two in each group, along with the two best third-ranked teams, qualify for the quarter-finals.

At the previous edition, in 2023, France beat Denmark in the final to clinch their second trophy in the event, while Germany took the bronze medal after beating Croatia in the 3/4 placement match.