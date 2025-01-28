Groups drawn for W19 events in summer 2025

The draw saw the 24 teams vying for the European title at the W19 EHF EURO 2025 split into six groups of four, and the 10 sides playing the W19 EHF Championship divided into two pools of five.

EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner and Chief Sports Officer Markus Glaser conducted the draws.

For the W19 EHF EURO 2025, the groups will be:

Group A: Hungary, Czechia, North Macedonia, Poland

Group B: Denmark, Montenegro, Iceland, Lithuania

Group C: Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland, Finland

Group D: Germany, Romania, Spain, Faroe Islands

Group E: France, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia

Group F: Croatia, Netherlands, Austria, Türkiye

At the W19 EHF EURO, the top two teams in each preliminary round group will qualify for the main round, from where the top two teams again progress, along with the two best third-ranked teams, to the quarter-finals. The main round will comprise three groups of four teams.

In this generation, who played the Youth (U18) World Championship in 2024 and the W17 EHF EURO in 2023, Denmark are the only side to have taken medals at both events. The Scandinavian side were the runners-up at the W17 EHF EURO 2023 and at the Youth World Championship one year later. Those events were won by France and Spain, respectively.

Germany placed third at the W17 EHF EURO 2023, where Croatia finished fourth. At the 2024 Youth World Championship, Hungary took the bronze medal ahead of France in fourth.