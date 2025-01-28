Groups drawn for W19 events in summer 2025

28 January 2025, 12:30

Following the draws for the W17 events that will take place this summer, the draws for the W19 EHF EURO 2025 and W19 EHF Championship 2025 took place in Vienna on Tuesday morning. As with the W17 EHF EURO, the 2025 edition of the W19 EHF EURO will represent the first with 24 teams in the starting line-up, while 10 teams will take the court at the second-tier W19 EHF Championship.

The draw saw the 24 teams vying for the European title at the W19 EHF EURO 2025 split into six groups of four, and the 10 sides playing the W19 EHF Championship divided into two pools of five.

EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner and Chief Sports Officer Markus Glaser conducted the draws.

For the W19 EHF EURO 2025, the groups will be:

  • Group A: Hungary, Czechia, North Macedonia, Poland
  • Group B: Denmark, Montenegro, Iceland, Lithuania
  • Group C: Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland, Finland
  • Group D: Germany, Romania, Spain, Faroe Islands
  • Group E: France, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia
  • Group F: Croatia, Netherlands, Austria, Türkiye

At the W19 EHF EURO, the top two teams in each preliminary round group will qualify for the main round, from where the top two teams again progress, along with the two best third-ranked teams, to the quarter-finals. The main round will comprise three groups of four teams.

In this generation, who played the Youth (U18) World Championship in 2024 and the W17 EHF EURO in 2023, Denmark are the only side to have taken medals at both events. The Scandinavian side were the runners-up at the W17 EHF EURO 2023 and at the Youth World Championship one year later. Those events were won by France and Spain, respectively.

Germany placed third at the W17 EHF EURO 2023, where Croatia finished fourth. At the 2024 Youth World Championship, Hungary took the bronze medal ahead of France in fourth.

For the W19 EHF Championship 2025, the pools are:

  • Pool A: Slovakia, Georgia, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Ukraine
  • Pool B: Italy, Israel, Kosovo, Great Britain, Belgium

The W19 EHF EURO 2025 will be played from July 9 to 20. Podgorica will start several weeks of hosting duties with the event, as the W17 EHF EURO 2025 will also take place in the Montenegrin capital. The W19 EHF Championship 2025 is set to take place from July 12 to 20 in Telavi, Georgia.  

As hosts of the two events, Montenegro and Georgia had the right to choose their groups.

